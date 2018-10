Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt recently made headlines after she came out in the open to share her battle against depression and anxiety in order to encourage people to overcome the stigma and speak loud about depression. Shaheen took another bold step by launching her new book, ‘I’ve Never Been (Un) Happier’ where she has chronicled her fight with depression, stated a recent media report. Just a couple of days back, Deepika Padukone has also been vocal about her experience about tackling depression. Depression has now become a hot topic in the field of mental health.

There are two kinds of depression: clinical and situational. Although they might seem similar, they are not the same. According to doctors, recognising this difference should be the first step towards treatment. Situational depression is medically known as ‘adjustment disorder with depressed mood’. While this kind of depression can be resolved in time, clinical depression, known medically as ‘major depressive disorder’ and this can develop if the patient does not recover. According to experts, clinical depression is a more severe condition of mental health. It is always important to identify the symptoms accurately in order to initiate treatment early. Here are the signs of clinical depression that you should watch out.

A feeling of hopelessness: In case you are having a hopeless or helpless outlook on your life, you should absolutely seek a doctor’s help as this is one of the most common symptoms of major depression, say experts. Other feelings accompanying hopelessness could be worthlessness, self-hate or inappropriate guilt, doctors highlight.

Lost interest: If you feel you no more have interests in things and activities you longed for and loved earlier, you must go and see a counsellor. Depression takes away the joy and pleasure out of the things you love. Also, losing interest in sex is another prominent sign of major depression.

Lot of fatigue and sleep problems: Depression often comes with a lack of energy to do anything, even those that you loved doing before. You may experience an overwhelming feeling of fatigue and this could lead to too much sleeping. However, depression can also lead to insomnia and inadequate sleep may result in anxiety.