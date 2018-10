Obesity, lack of exercise, smoking, high blood pressure, shooting cholesterol, a strong family history, stress and a bad diet are the obvious triggers of heart disease. That’s what most of us know and even the American Heart Association validates. But did you know your break-ups, feeling of loneliness and even getting periods at an early age can give you heart attacks? Shocking, aren’t they. Here we have a host of strange factors that can cause heart attacks. This means apart from being cautious about the factors causing heart attacks that everyone knows, you do need to be careful about these sneaky ones.

Taking diet pills hurts your heart: Your diet pills usually do not work on slimming you down but clearly affect your heart by increasing your blood pressure and stressing it out, says doctors. More the diet pills you take, more the chances that you may have an ailing heart.

You have got your first flow before 12: Your periods and heart – yes, they are connected. May be weird but true. A recent heart study published in the Journal of Paediatric Endocrinology and Metabolism shows that those women have got their periods before the age of 12 are at 10% greater risks of having heart disease. Another research revealed that increased levels of oestrogen, a hormone playing essential role in puberty, shoots up the risk of blood clots and strokes for lifetime.

Heart breaks ache your heart: In case you have recently had a break off or you have lost someone very close or you have gone through anything that is heart breaking, you can suffer from broken heart syndrome. Acute emotional distress can upset your heart and lead to heart attacks.

Glasses of wine every night not good for heart: Alcohol isn’t good for your heart. While your heart can still bear moderate drinking, having two daily pegs of alcohol can absolutely affect your heart’s health and put you at a much greater risk of heart attacks.

Had a bad flu? Check your heart now: In case you have recently suffered from a flu, you must go for a heart checkup as well. Reason, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that having flu increases the risk of heart attack six-fold. If you find it difficult to breathe laying down or you are swollen after a flu, you need an immediate heart screening.

When you are lonely: Bizarre but true, loneliness too can make your heart fall sick as much as smoking can do. It puts you at 30% higher risk to suffer from heart attacks. So, try not to feel lonely, make friends, get a pet, bid adieu to social media. These might help you overcome loneliness.