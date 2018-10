World Arthritis Day is here and you may be surprised to know that there are more than 100 types of arthritis. It is important for all of us to know about the most common types of arthritis, what they are and what are their symptoms.

Osteoarthritis: This is the most common type of arthritis and affect maximum number of people. It involves wear and tear of joints and it occurs when your joints are overused. Although this is an age-related condition, it also happens among those who are obese and overweight that put extra stress on your joints. Symptoms include deep, aching pain, trouble dressing, combing your hair, gripping things, bending over, squatting, or climbing stairs, morning stiffness that typically lasts for 30 minutes, pain while walking and stiffness after resting.

Rheumatoid Arthritis: It is an autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks parts of the body, especially the joints which results in inflammation and can cause severe joint damage in case you delay to treat it. Most people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis get lumps on their skin called rheumatoid nodules. These lumps form over joint areas that receive pressure like over knuckles, elbows or heels. Pain, stiffness and swelling in your hands, wrists, elbows, shoulders, knees, ankles and more, more than one swollen joint, a symmetrical pattern and morning stiffness.

Psoriatic Arthritis: Those suffering from psoriatic arthritis have inflammation of the skin, known as psoriasis and joints, known as arthritis. It results in patchy, raised, red and white areas of inflamed skin with scales. It hits the tips of elbows and knees, the scalp, the navel and skin around the genital areas or anus. Swelling of fingers and toes are the most common symptoms of this form of arthritis.

Gout: It happens when there is a build-up of uric acid crystals take place in a joint. It often affects your big toe or another part of the foot. The common symptoms include intense joint pain, discomfort, inflammation and redness and difficulty to move.