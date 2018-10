You may definitely not give a thought to this about this unless you have suffered from the spine- chilling experience of not being able to move from the bed after you wake up from a sleep. Yes, sleep paralysis it is, and it can be frightening in most situations. Imagine your mind waking up from slumber before your body and pushing you towards an experience where you can breathe normally, see and register everything around you without being able to move your body. It is undoubtedly scary and here are few points that will help you understand why sleep paralysis can be an eerie experience.

It is as if a demon is sitting on your chest: So, you open your eyes to meet those red, haunting eyes shooting fire towards you and fiercely leaning downwards to suck your blood and you are unable to move. No, this is no horror movie but a very common sign that indicates you are having sleep paralysis. People suffering from sleep paralysis often say they physically feel a demon sitting right on top of them. Some of them may find it difficult to breathe and feel as if someone was choking them. Such moments last for few seconds to few minutes longer.

You may feel you are dead: Your mind sort of feel how it would be if you are dead in some instances of sleep paralysis. Most of them who suffer from sleep paralysis say they feel like waking up dead physically although their mind is completely active, and they are mentally awake.

It can occur when you are trying to sleep: Not just when you wake up, but sleep paralysis can happen when you are about to asleep. Science says that sleep paralysis can occur at two points in the sleep cycle when your body is in the state of transition between going into and coming out of the REM or deep sleep stage.

You absolutely cannot make your body move: It is almost impossible to make your body move when you are going through an episode of sleep paralysis. You cannot even blink or yawn or move your body in any way. All you can do is wait till your body comes out of its dead stage and match up with the awakening state of your mind.

It is more likely to happen when you do not have adequate sleep: Experts have linked lack of sleep with frequent occurrence of sleep paralysis. You are more likely to experience this frightful episode if you have not taken a sound sleep or have not slept for enough hours.