The World Health Organisation (WHO) along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Institute of Medicine and the Infectious Diseases Society of America has already declared antibiotic resistance as an emergency, worldwide. Even worst, according to WHO’s records, over 7 lakh lives in India are lost to antibiotic resistance. Experts have come together to find out ways of dealing with antibiotic resistance. Here are some of them.

Gather more data: In order to treat a condition, it is essential that you have adequate data on it, say experts. Hence, the first step towards dealing with antibiotic resistance is collecting valid and more data on the condition as these data would be strong testimony supporting the acknowledged association between antibiotic abuse and resistance, say experts. These data help in identifying areas of great need for corrective intervention.

Ban antibiotic usage on the farm: In order to prevent antibiotic resistance, it is essential that we stop using antibiotic in farm animals. Experts say that resistant bacteria and resistance genes can be traced from the chickens to the chicken meat in grocery stores and end up being in blood cultures in patients.

Curb inappropriate antibiotic use in outpatients: In order to check antibiotic resistance in general, it is essential that doctors reduce extensive and inappropriate use of antibiotic in outpatients. Patients walking in the outpatient department (OPD) usually demand for a quick recovery from the infections they are suffering and the doctors are compelled to prescribe more of antibiotics, even for conditions that do not require one.

Come up with rapid diagnostic tests: It is important to come up with rapid diagnostic tests that will facilitate antibiotic decision making within 1 to 2 hours of collecting the culture. This will ensure where to use an antibiotic and where not to at a much faster rate and enable the doctors to check unnecessary antibiotic usage that often leads to antibiotic resistance.