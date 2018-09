Do you often get angry and lose your mind? There’s nothing to worry about. Anger is a normal and healthy emotion, say experts. However, you need to know exactly how you need to control your anger in a positive way. This because uncontrolled anger can affect your health as well as relationships. Here are some ways by which you can manage your own anger.

Think before you speak: Do think before you blurt out anything at the heat of the moment as you may have to regret for that later. Take some time to collect your thoughts before you say something. Also make space for others involved in the situation to do the same.

Calm down and then express your anger: Try and express your frustration in an assertive way but it should be non-confrontational. State your points clear but make sure you don’t hurt anyone in the process.

Do some exercise: Stress is something that may cause you to become angry. Physical activity brings down level of stress, thereby, bringing down your anger. Hence, anytime you feel you are becoming angrier, go for some fun, physical activities.

Take a timeout: Your kids don’t need them alone, you need some short breaks as well. Go for these brief breaks whenever you feel too low or more stressful. Few minutes of quiet, me time can help you control your anger.

Look out for possible solutions: Don’t focus on what made you mad. Instead find out solutions and calm down. Remember, anger will not help you fix anything but solutions will.