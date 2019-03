Multiple sclerosis is a progressive inflammatory disease of the central nervous system. Its symptoms differ hugely from person to person depending on the location of the affected nerve fibre. Some of its major symptoms include loss of balance and vision, slurred speech, fatigue, poor muscle control, and difficulty in other body functions. Its cause is still unknown and that makes its treatment almost impossible. But, there are ways to manage or prevent this condition effectively. Watch out this video to know about possible ways to prevent multiple sclerosis.