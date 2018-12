Unable to concentrate on your work due to that shoulder pain? Has your shoulder pain worse? Treating shoulder pain may involve soothing inflammation (swelling and redness) and strengthening your muscles. This common joint problem which tends to affect anyone. Shoulder pain may include the cartilage, ligaments, muscles, nerves, or tendons along with shoulder blade, neck, arm, and hand. So, an early diagnosis and treatment are essential. You will be given muscle relaxants, pain medications and may be asked to make some lifestyle modifications by your expert. Hence, follow these tips and get back on track.

1: You should go for hot compress

Heat will help you to relax your tense muscles and soothe a stiff shoulder. It can help you to deal with your muscle pain and arthritis in your shoulder. Use a heating pad or a hot water bottle and place it on to your affected area. This will provide you with that much-needed relief and can reduce inflammation.

2: You can go for a shoulder wrap

You should wrap your shoulder with an elastic medical bandage to get rid of that swelling and pain. Also, opt for a cold compression bandage or an ACE bandage. Furthermore, you can also get a shoulder wrap but it should not be wrapped tightly. In case, your arm or hand begins to feel numb or tingly, then you should loosen your compression bandage.

3: Keep moving your shoulders gently

You should stop or change the activity that has have given you the shoulder pain. Doing so can help you to rest your shoulder. See to it that you are not harsh and move your shoulders gently. This will enable your muscles to become flexible.

4: You can do shoulder exercises

Do stretches and exercises after consulting your expert. Don’t do high-intensity exercises if you have shoulder pain. You should exercise under your trainer’s guidance. Doing them in a wrong way can also invite shoulder problems. You can opt for a pendulum stretch: You should stand and bend at your waist. You should let your arm on the injured side hang straight down. Then, try to move your arm in a circle.

5: Watch what you eat

You should eat a well-balanced diet in order to tackle shoulder pain. Avoid smoking in case you have shoulder pain. Smoking may affect blood circulation to the shoulder and can slow your recovery.

6: Avoid doing strenuous activities

If you experience shoulder pain then avoid lifting heavy objects and so on. This can put pressure on your shoulder joint and can increase your pain.