Dehydration is a typical summer illness because of the sweltering heat and humid weather. It occurs when the body has insufficient water and other fluids to function properly. If not taken care promptly, it may take on a severe form and lead to blood clots, seizures, and other potentially fatal complications. According to two studies recently conducted at the University of Connecticut's Human Performance Laboratory, even mild dehydration can alter a person's mood, energy level, and ability to think clearly.

As per the tests conducted in the study, it didn't matter if a person had just walked for 40 minutes on a treadmill or was sitting at rest, the adverse effects from mild dehydration were the same for all. Mild dehydration is defined as an approximately 1.5 percent loss in normal water volume in the body. That's why it's so important to catch dehydration early on. However, the signs aren't always as obvious as the ones like thirst and fatigue. Take a look at these 6 surprising indications that you might be dehydrated.

Bad breath

Dehydration can prevent your body from making enough saliva which has anti-bacterial properties. As per experts, if you are not producing enough saliva in the mouth, you can get bacteria overgrowth and one of the side effects of that is bad breath. Also Read - Toilet flushing can spread COVID-19 faster in air: Know the right etiquette of using washrooms

Dry skin

A lot of people think that those who get dehydrated are really sweaty. But according to experts, as you go through various stages of dehydration, you become very dizzy and you don’t have enough blood volume. So, you get very dry skin. Since your skin is very dry and not properly evaporating as well, you can also experience flushing of the skin.

Muscle cramps

The more heated your body gets, the more likely you are to get muscle cramps. As the muscles keep working harder, they can seize up from the heat itself. Also, muscle cramping can be a result of changes in the electrolytes and changes in sodium and potassium.

Fever and chills

If your body is going through chronic dehydration you may experience symptoms like fever or even chills. Fever can be especially dangerous, so be sure to look out for immediate medical help if your fever rises over 101°F.

Cravings for sweets

Experts say that when you’re dehydrated, it can be difficult for some nutrients and organs like the liver to release some glycogens and other components of your energy stores because they use water. So, this can lead to actual cravings for food. You can crave anything from chocolate to a salty snack. But cravings for sweets are more common as your body may be experiencing difficulty with glycogen production. Therefore, in case you are craving for something sweet be sure to reach out for a snack that has high water content like water melon, celery, lettuce and leafy greens, zucchini, tomatoes or cucumbers which will help you stay hydrated.

Headaches

Your brain is inside a fluid sack which protects it from bumping against your skull. So, if that fluid sack is depleted or running low because of dehydration, the brain can push up against parts of the skull, causing headaches. Therefore, keep yourself properly hydrated.

Note: According to Mayo clinic, an adequate daily fluid intake is about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids for men and about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids a day for women. Also, not all drinks promote hydration, there are some drinks that can cause dehydration including alcohol, energy drinks, and even caffeine.