6 Tips To Keep Your Pet Safe From Summer Heat

Driving around with your dog in the back of a truck is also not recommended because the hot metal can quickly burn paws.

The searing heat of summer is now upon us. Even though many people appreciate the warmth and sunshine, our animal pals may face danger during this time. Your pet and you might have a great summer together. Unfortunately, however, warmer weather also increases risks for our furry friends, including an increased risk of heat stroke, more injuries, and skin and ear infections. In this article, Brindha Prabhu Gandhi Kumar, the co-founder of TABPS PETS, discusses six tips to keep your pet safe from the summer heat:

Use sunscreen: Pets can get sunburns even if their coats are short or light in colour. It hurts and may even cause skin cancer, precisely as with people. So to keep your pet safe outside in the sun, apply sunscreen to his belly, ears, and nose every three to four hours. Use only sunscreens intended for animals. Dogs tend to lick it, and sunscreen designed for people may contain poisonous ingredients to animals (like zinc), which could result in an emergency.

Pets can get sunburns even if their coats are short or light in colour. It hurts and may even cause skin cancer, precisely as with people. So to keep your pet safe outside in the sun, apply sunscreen to his belly, ears, and nose every three to four hours. Use only sunscreens intended for animals. Dogs tend to lick it, and sunscreen designed for people may contain poisonous ingredients to animals (like zinc), which could result in an emergency. Provide lots of water and cover: Dehydration in dogs and cats is a genuine concern throughout the summer. Our pets get more thirstier than we do when they get hot. Symptoms of dehydration include dry gums and frequent drooling. Therefore, you should always provide fresh, clean water to your pet inside the home and take a bottle of water outside for your pet. The majority of the time, keep your pet in the shade.

Dehydration in dogs and cats is a genuine concern throughout the summer. Our pets get more thirstier than we do when they get hot. Symptoms of dehydration include dry gums and frequent drooling. Therefore, you should always provide fresh, clean water to your pet inside the home and take a bottle of water outside for your pet. The majority of the time, keep your pet in the shade. Know the symptoms: How hot is it when walking dogs? How much heat can a cat handle? Anything above that puts your pet at risk. If your pet displays symptoms of heat exhaustion, take them to an excellent location, give them some water, cover them with a damp towel, and take them to the veterinarian immediately. Avoid submerging your pet in cold water since it could shock them.

Keep your dog's paws cool and clean: Pets are thermoregulated from the ground up. Keep your pet off hot surfaces like cement and asphalt if you are in the sun together. In addition to burning the paws, it can raise body temperature and cause overheating. Driving around with your dog in the back of a truck is also not recommended because the hot metal can quickly burn paws.

Pets are thermoregulated from the ground up. Keep your pet off hot surfaces like cement and asphalt if you are in the sun together. In addition to burning the paws, it can raise body temperature and cause overheating. Driving around with your dog in the back of a truck is also not recommended because the hot metal can quickly burn paws. Reschedule your walking time: If you have one, exercise and walk your dog only in the mornings and evenings. Too hot for a dog walk? Never carry it out during the day. Instead, take rests in the shade and carry water with you outside.

If you have one, exercise and walk your dog only in the mornings and evenings. Too hot for a dog walk? Never carry it out during the day. Instead, take rests in the shade and carry water with you outside. Never leave a pet in a vehicle: Most animals enjoy automobile rides. So you might believe going with your pet in a moving car for a short while is unimportant. So, always leave your dog in the car. If possible, however, avoid doing so.

RECOMMENDED STORIES