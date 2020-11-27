It may seem weird but you can know a thing or two about your health every time you go to the washroom to pee. Most people don’t even think about their urine but taking a look before flushing might help. Variations in the colour smell and frequency of your urine can tell you if you are healthy or suffering from an illness. What Should Be The Colour Of Urine? The standard colour of pee is “urochrome” – a yellow pigment that gives the colour to the urine. It may vary depending on your diet medication you’re taking or if you