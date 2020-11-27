Did you know that the colour of your urine says a lot about your health? Here’s what you need to know.

It may seem weird, but you can know a thing or two about your health every time you go to the washroom to pee. Most people don't even think about their urine but taking a look before flushing might help. Variations in the colour, smell, and frequency of your urine can tell you if you are healthy or suffering from an illness.

What Should Be The Colour Of Urine?

The standard colour of pee is "urochrome" – a yellow pigment that gives the colour to the urine. It may vary depending on your diet, medication you're taking or if you are staying hydrated. Here is a guide to understand when it is healthy and when you should be concerned.

What Is The Colour Of Your Urine Telling You?

Light Brown

If you ever notice that your urine is in a dark colour – close to light brown than that could be an indication that you are not drinking enough water. However, if you drink a lot of water but still notice the same colour, it could be a sign of a liver or kidney damage. It is definitely a cause of concern if it is accompanied by abdominal pain, rashes and seizures.

Clear

While staying hydrated is good for the body, too much water can dilute the salts in your body. If your pee is always clear, that could mean a chemical imbalance in your body. This means that you should consider drinking a limited amount of water, enough to keep yourself hydrated.

Red Or Pink

Most of the time, reddish or pink urine is not a cause of concern. It is probably because you are eating fruits like beetroot, blackberries, etc. These fruits contain components that make them red and can be excreted in your urine. It could also be a result of the medication you’re taking.

However, blood in your urine could indicate that you have a urinary tract infection, kidney disease, kidney stones or a tumour. Consult a doctor immediately if you see any blood clots.

Orange

Orange pee could be a result of certain medication like anti-inflammatory drugs and chemotherapy drugs. But, if your urine colour keeps changing from dark yellow to orange, then it could mean dehydration. In case you notice a yellowish tint in your eyes, it can also mean that you have jaundice.

Blue/Green

Don’t be too shocked to see these colours on the list. It is rare and could be due to the use of food colouring or certain medication. However, it could also mean that you have a urinary tract infection caused by the bacteria pseudomonas.

Cloudy

Cloudy urine is normally due to the speed of your urine. However, in some cases, it can be a sign of a urinary tract infection. In others, it could be a sign of a chronic disease. Cloudy urine with bubbles, also known as pneumaturia, could be something more serious. It could also be an indication of Crohn’s disease.

So, when was the last time you checked the colour of your pee? It may seem weird, but it can tell you a lot about your health. Make sure you consult a doctor to be sure.