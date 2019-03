Sitting just under your rib cage, on the right side of your abdomen, the liver is an organ with a size of a football. This organ is important for digesting food and removing toxins from the body. Once damaged, your liver requires extra care and time. Liver diseases can genetic or can occur due to various other factors. Therefore, it is better to avoid the problem rather than looking for its cure. And, this can only happen when you know about the factors that damage your liver.