A good night’s sleep is the first casualty of our all-too-busy work life and a buzzy social life. The other culprit behind our sleep schedule gone haywire is the undying addiction to smartphones or any screen for that matter, thanks to social media and our new-found love for web series.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU DON’T SLEEP ENOUGH?

If you are skimping on sleep, you are actually affecting your work and health as well. Yes, poor sleep is a medical risk. Sleep experts agree that human body needs 7-9 hours of sound sleep to function properly. While you sleep, your body works on your immunity and brain power among other important physiological functions. That is why inadequate sleep has been linked to a spate of diseases and conditions like obesity, cardiac issues, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes. Low immunity, compromised cognitive capacity and decreased libido can also be added to this list.

SPOT THE CULPRITS

Well, there is no need to hit the panic button yet. There’s good news for all who’ve been cheating on sleep. You can reverse these conditions if you are able to figure out the factors that are robbing you off your shut-eye time and work on them. Apart from the known culprits like caffeine addiction, stress and too many activities, there is a long list of insidious sleep thieves you didn’t know about. Here, we tell you about them.

You don’t stick to your dinner time

Do you eat at the same time every night? Or are you the one who dines at 8 PM tonight and at 12 in the midnight the other day? Well, this can be a sleep spoiler. According to a study published in the journal Oxford Academic inconsistent eating habits later in the day can negatively affect sleep. Also, if you indulge in post-dinner treats like desserts or other high-sugar options, your shut eye time will be affected. Therefore, you must stick to your eating schedule every night and make sure you avoid unhealthy treats after your night-time meal.

You brush before bedtime

You must have heard that brushing your teeth before going to bed ensures good oral hygiene. However, do you know that this otherwise good hygiene habit can be a sleep thief? Yes, you read it right. According to The National Sleep Foundation, US, the refreshing scent of peppermint in toothpastes can stimulate your brain, making you feel alert. This can keep you awake till late in the night. The scent actually increases oxygen level in your blood and therefore, to the brain. So the next time you visit your departmental story to buy a toothpaste pick up one with a strawberry or bubble gum flavor.

You read e-book at night

Who ever said that reading is a bad habit? But immersing yourself in a tab or laptop to read an e-book during bedtime can take a toll on your snooze time for sure. It will affect your sleep quality negatively. According to a new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, reading an e-book at night can affect both your sleep at night and alertness in the morning. The same is the case, if you use your phone or other electronic gadgets before dozing off. Scientists explain that the blue light emitted from these gadgets has short wavelength that affects our body’s biological rhythm. This light can disrupt our internal clock and trick it into thinking that it is daytime. The study revealed that exposure to blue light at night can delay your sleep up to an hour by reducing melatonin secretion. Melatonin is a hormone responsible for regulating sleep and wake cycle.

You love to sip lemon tea at night

Some people prefer to drink lemon tea after dinner as it is known to detox the body overnight. But do you know that it can actually snatch your sleep? Lemon tea can balance the body’s vitamins, minerals, stabilizes hormones, revitalizes your senses. But it can also make you super energetic, which doesn’t allow you to doze off. So, avoid this stimulating drink at bedtime if you want sound sleep.

You cuddle while sleeping

Our body’s core temperature (temperature of the abdominal, thoracic, and cranial cavities, containing the vital organs) needs to drop when we fall asleep. A warmer body temperature is associated with more alertness. Cuddling up in a warm bed with your partner, kids or a pet may slightly increase your body temperature. This is likely to affect your sleep.

Vitamin D, B12 and iron deficiency

According to a study published in the journal PLOS One, vitamin D deficiency is associated with insufficient sleep and severe of sleep apnoea. This vitamin actually helps to regulate our circadian clocks by activating two genes linked to it. They control our 24-hour circadian rhythms. Therefore, keep your vitamin D levels up, or else your sleep schedule may go haywire. Sunlight is the best source of this vitamin. Some foods including fatty fish like tuna, salmon and mackerel, cheese, egg yolks, orange juice, etc. re rich in vitamin D.

According to a study published in the journal Sleep, vitamin B12 improves the sleep-wake rhythm. Foods like eggs, milk, meat, fish, poultry, etc. are good sources of this vitamin.

Iron deficiency has an indirect impact on your sleep. It leads to problems like fatigue, anxiety and restless leg syndrome. All these factors are associated with sleep disruption. To avoid such problems, include iron-rich foods including spinach, whole wheat bread, kidney beans, red meat, etc.