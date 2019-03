If you are unable to eat due to stomach pain or you are suffering from nausea, vomiting for the last couple of days, you should consult a doctor as these symptoms could be an indicator of stomach ulcers. These ulcers are open sores located within the stomach lining which develops due to excessive amount of acid inside your stomach. There are a few symptoms such as loss of appetite, difficulty in swallowing, bloating or even anaemia which can suggest that you have possibly developed stomach ulcers.