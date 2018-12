One may need to get diagnosed for gonorrhoea if it hurts when you urinate. ©Shutterstock.

Ladies, consult a gynaecologist if you are spotting thick discharge down there quite often. Each year, thousands of people get affected by sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and gonorrhoea happens to be one of the oldest STDs. It is a bacterial infection which spreads through sexual contact. Generally, this sexually transmitted disease causes pain in your genitals. But it can also cause disturbances in your joints, throat, rectum and the eyes in some cases. A research conducted at the Melbourne Sexual Health Centre found that men are at a higher risk of this STD. However, both men and women are prone to this disease. To spot the signs of gonorrhoea, men should look out for yellowish discharge from their genitals and women should look for heavy discharge, pain and itching in the genital area. Here are some other prominent signs and symptoms.

Thick discharge

One may start noticing thick yellowish discharge from the vagina or penis. It may have a trace of blood and can be cloudy. However, the presence of blood in the discharge can depend upon the extent to which the bacteria have spread. However, this symptom is common in a wide variety of health conditions. Consult a gynaecologist to rule out gonorrhoea.

Painful urination

One may be diagnosed with gonorrhoea if it hurts when you urinate. It occurs more often than usual. Though painful urination is common to kidney stones and UTI, gonorrhoea can also be the culprit. If the pain is accompanied by weird discharge then the risk of this STD is even higher.

Heavy periods

Some women experience heavy flow during periods, but it may not be normal when they occur way too often. You may also experience excessive cramping along with between-the-period bleeding. One must not ignore this symptom. However, it is usually confused with other reproductive health issues.

Pain in the testicles

This can be a potential sign of gonorrhoea. This pain can vary from person to person ranging from a severe or mild stabbing sensation or a burning sensation. However, this symptom can be controlled with the help of necessary medication.

Pinkeye (conjunctivitis)

Though rare, conjunctivitis may be one of the signs of gonorrhoea in both men and women. This sexually transmitted infection can be transmitted to your eyes through the hands.

Painful sex

If sex has become painful for your genital area, you may have contracted gonorrhoea. This disease inflames your pelvic area and cervix, making them extra sensitive. Get it checked, if you have just had unprotected sex.