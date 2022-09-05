6 Reasons Why School Teachers Should Be More Aware Of Students Mental Health

As we honor our teachers on teachers day, let us spread awareness on why they should be more aware about children's mental health.

It is wrong to presume that children are always happy and cheerful and are too young to face mental health issues. As they grow up they pass through multiple stages and milestones of life. These changes affect each one of them differently. If they are not given the care and attention they require, they might start developing major mental health issues from a very early age. At this age they are also impressionable. They look up to their family and also their teachers as their role model. After home, school becomes their second home. Its environment and the people in it act as influencers helping them grow. And thus, it is important that this second home also takes care of them just like a mother or a father would. Moreover, their are certain things children cannot learn from home which they learn from their teachers at school.

Mental health recognition in school has recently become a must for everyone. Teachers play a very important part in identifications, intervention and prevention of such issues among children and also young people. Thus, teachers need to possess sufficient mental health literacy to implement effective practices in these areas. On the occasion of teachers' day, let's understand the importance of mental health literacy among teachers.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS AMONG TEACHERS IS NECESSARY IN SCHOOLS

If teachers are aware about mental health, students will automatically learn all about it. Early education on this subject is necessary especially for children to let them understand each and every aspect of growing up.

Ensuring Holistic Mental Wellness

Studies have stated that teachers play a very big role in their students lives. As children learn to be at school, away from their parents and family members, Every student's first interaction begins with their teachers after they step out of their homes, and some become their role models. A study conducted by Christian College showed that 71% of the students considered their teachers to be their role models later in their lives. Hence, teachers play an important role in carving out the right personality for the young buds. Teachers who are empowered enough with proper mental health literacy would encourage students to priorities their emotional wellness.

Ensuring Psychological Safety For All

Ensuring the safety for children is the top priority and teachers have been given that responsibility. According to researchers from Harvard University, aside from physical safety, psychological safety is a must. Children should understand that their school is a place of trust and mutual respect and that they should not feel scared to express themselves or be themselves. Teachers who are psychologically aware will ensure that students in the learning environment feel safe enough to share their ideas, ask questions and take interpersonal risks.

Identifying Mental Health Issues Among Students

Since children spend most of their time in academic spaces, teachers become their support system. Hence the responsibility for early identification of stressors and risk of mental health issues lies on the teachers. Susceptibility to mental health issues is a growing concern. According to the Indian Journal of Psychiatry 2019, even before the pandemic, at least 50 million children in India were affected by mental health issues. These numbers are growing and it is important to address them.

Promoting Awareness Among Parents

With changing times, there has been a shift in children's psychological needs. The pandemic, in particular has made it difficult to for children to understand and deal with their stresses and also teachers to be able to communicate effectively with them. Schools were the one institution which was closed for then longest time. Children were isolated from their friends and had trouble concentrating on studies. At times like these, the responsibility to take care of them falls only on parents. But not all parents themselves are cautious enough about this. Thus, promoting awareness among them is also necessary.

Taking Responsibility For Children's Emotional Well-Being

Mental health problems among teachers are not only a personal concern. Children's levels of achievements and cost for schools also gets adversely affected. It is important that both children and teachers keep up with the changing times. The pandemic has changed a lot of things for both school teachers and students. Teachers are old enough to understand their stress level, but this is where children need special care.