Scabies is an infectious skin disease which occurs due to mites known as Sarcoptes scabiei. It can spread through direct skin contact with any infected person and it can lead to severe itching. These mites are not visible to the naked eye and they can live inside you for around two months. As per the estimates of World Health Organisation (WHO), 300 million scabies cases are being reported on yearly basis. However, you can try some natural ways such as neem, tea tree oil, turmeric, aloe vera and others to treat this skin condition.