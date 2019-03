Undoubtedly, losing weight is not an easy task. In fact, a thought of burning those extra kilos can be nightmare for some. Doctors mainly advise eating a healthy diet and exercising to lose the extra weight. However, there are certain beverages that are more effective than others when it comes to weight loss. The good thing about healthy beverages is that it also helps in restricting calorie intake. These beverages are most impactful when they are a part of your regular healthy diet. Read on to know about the wonderful beverages that you should include in your diet.