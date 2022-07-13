6 Fevers You Need To Save Yourself From During Monsoon Season

Be Aware Of The Kind Of Fever You Are Experiencing, It Could Be Serious.

Monsoon season brings with it a host of vector borne diseases. The fever that you are experiencing could be due to a severe disease and you may not know it!

The onset of monsoon brings a sweet relief from the unbearable summer heat especially in a country like India. But, just like the unbearable summer, the monsoon season also creates a lot of problems in the country starting from water logging to floods. Some cities stay underwater for days due to heavy rainfall. This gives rise to a host of diseases during the entire rainy season. Experiencing fevers during monsoon is very common. Sometimes it could be just the seasonal influenza or fever due to the common cold. It is important that you know the distinction between the types of fevers that you could be experiencing. You should never self-diagnose when you have fever or feel unwell. Due to monsoon, cities become breeding ground for mosquitoes and once that happens, there is a sudden spike in vector borne diseases especially during this time of the year. The fever that you are experiencing could be due to a severe infection and you may not know it!

Dengue brings with it high-grade fever and join pain, in malaria people report chills and headaches. Chikungunya causes excruciating multiple joint pain and typhoid fever starts low and increases gradually. There is also weakness, headache, stomach-ache and dry cough.

TYPES OF MONSOON FEVER

Here, we list 6 different types of fever that you may fall prey to during the monsoons.

Dengue Fever

Dengue fever is caused by a mosquito borne virus. It can cause severe aches in your body such as back aches, joint pain, dizziness, tendency to faint, and body chills. There is still no specific medicine that can keep you safe from this virus. Once you are infected, it will run its course and then automatically go away. Sometimes, dengue fever is mild but it can also be fatal and lead to deaths. Early identification of a complication can help save a person's life.

Malaria Fever

This disease is caused by a parasite that is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Severe chills, shivering, headaches and body pain are some of its symptoms. Like COVID-19, malaria can be fatal too and there could be complications that could cause brain damage, breathing problems, organ failure or low blood sugar.

Chikungunya Fever

This fever is also spread by mosquito bites. The virus is carried by mosquito from infected people. The fever for chikungunya might be of shorter duration as compared to other infections but it is accompanied by excruciating joint pain.

Typhoid Fever

Typhoid is caused by food poisoning. A person gets this disease due to severe bacterial infection that causes fever, vomiting, diarrhea and nausea. This infection can also spread to different organs of tour body if not treated at the proper time. It is usually caused by the intake of contaminated food and water. Carrier is usually faeces.

Viral Fever

The viral fevers which are non-COVID in origin are also on the rise during this season. They present with fever, cough, cold and respond to usual antiviral medications.

Leptospirosis

This bacterial disease can affect both humans and animals and a person suffering from it can have high fever, headache, chills, vomiting, jaundice, abdominal pain and rashes. Experts say the cases might increase in areas affected by heavy rainfall. People can contract this infection living in areas that are flooded and waterlogged. Even wading through contaminated waters might be risky for them.