Everyone wants to have a smooth and spotless skin, but it is becoming very difficult in recent times as we are exposed to so much dirt and pollution. Our face goes through the worst of it and, every second day, we see some kind of bump or blemish, which is not always a pimple. Bumps can be the result of not so harmful issues like allergy and insect bites. But sometimes, it can also be the result of some underlying health concern like skin cancer and blood disorders.

Most of the bumps on our face come in different shapes, colours and sizes.They are generally not harmful, but you will need medical intervention if the size increases, there is bleeding or if you notice any other changes.

Know how to differentiate between the different kinds of bumps and treat them the right way.

Comedones or Comedonal Acne

Comedones are usually found on the forehead or chin. These are basically pores clogged with oil, dead skin cells and bacteria. They look and feel like bumps and are not red or swollen like acne. They are commonly known by the names of blackheads (open comedone) and whiteheads (closed comedones). The difference between whiteheads and blackheads is that the latter is open and exposed due to which they are oxidised and have a dark appearance. These are not painful but are really annoying. It can just appear on your forehead, nose and chin or, in severe cases, all over the face, back or neck.

What to do: Washing your face twice a day will help. Apply witch hazel, which is a natural astringent. Astringents help you manage the ph levels of your skin. A research has shown that witch hazel has anti-bacterial and anti-septic properties, which makes it a perfect addition to your skin care routine.

Keratosis pilaris

These look like goosebumps that are painless. They typically occur on the thighs and upper arms.But according to dermatologists, they can also appear on your face. Keratosis pilaris rarely affects the face, but, if it does, it looks like pimples. Only difference is that it is not red. These bumps are a result of keratin build-up. The cause is unknown, but doctors think it could be genetic. It affects mostly children and teenagers and can last till the mid-twenties or, in some cases, till thirty. If you are fair and have dry skin, you may be more at risk from this condition.

What to do: This condition disappears on its own. But when it first makes an appearance, nothing you do will make it go away. But you can manage this condition by regularly exfoliating and moisturising the affected area. This condition improves with age. But if the outbreak is severe, consult a dermatologist.

Dermatosis Papulosa Nigra (DPN)

Dermatosis PapulosaNigra (also known as DPN) are small brown or black spots around the cheekbones and eyes. It is a build-up of epidermal cells and usually starts to appear when you are in your 20s. The dark spots, which are round, smooth and flat, may also be found on other areas of the face and neck.Sometimes, it also appears on the chest and back.The severity can vary from person to person. These are harmless and more common in dark skinned people.

What to do:This problem can’t be solved with home remedies, so it is best to consult a dermatologist.Surgical and laser treatments are usually the preferred treatment options. But exposure to UV rays can help as it promotes DNA changes in skin cells and promote cell growth according to experts in the field. Sun exposure can aggravate the problem. So, it is better to apply sunscreen in summers as well as in winters before going out.

Rosacea

This condition causes redness on the nose, chin, cheeks and forehead. After some time, the redness can become more intense and it can change into small bumps, which could be either red and solid or pus-filled. It is also called adult acne. The reason of this condition is still not known to scientists. People who have fair skin and who tend to blush easily may be more prone to it.A study at the University of California found that too much cathelicidin, a class of epithelial antimicrobial peptides, was present in the skin of rosacea patients. Usually, the reverse is true for other skin disorders.

What to do: A cure to this condition is yet to be found.But signs and symptoms of rosacea can be reversed. In the early stages of this condition, patients might not even know that they have rosacea.

Milia

These are tiny bumps that look like whiteheads. These are difficult to get rid of. They are keratin filled cysts known as milia. Affected areas are usually the skin around the eyes and nose. Rosacea patients are more prone to this condition.Even new-born children can sport these bumps.

What you can do: These are generally harmless and disappear on their own. Regular cleansing,steaming and exfoliating will help you to get rid of them.

Moles

Moles are something that you might have since your birth or it can make an appearance as you grow.They can be brown, red or skin coloured spots on your face or on any other part of your body. These are formed when melanocytes create melanin in clusters. Though experts are divided about the reason behind the formation of moles, the American Academy of Dermatology says that sun exposure might increase the number of moles on your skin. New moles usually appear after changes in hormonal levels in the body during pregnancy or adolescence. But be aware. Though they are mostly harmless, some moles can be cancerous.

What you can do: Moles that are old are generally not a cause for concern until it starts changing colour, shape or size. If you experience a new mole growth then you should consult a doctor to rule out cancer.