6 Essential Screening Tests Every Child Should Consider To Lower Cancer Risk, Expert Explains

'Vigilance, not fear, is the key' to prevent childhood cancer, says Dr. Anil Thakwani. Check out some essential screening test every child should consider to lower cancer risks:

Essential Screening Tests: Childhood cancer is a rare disease with critical health consequences. Cancers occurring during childhood pose deadly consequences and most childhood diseases cannot be prevented because they bear little relationship to personal behaviours or lifestyles. However, awareness about childhood cancer has a positive impact. "Essential screening tests help in early detection and better treatment. Vigilance, not fear, is the key," said Dr. Anil Thakwani, Director and Senior Consultant, Oncology Department, Sharda Hospital. Here are some of the major screening and prevention measures every child needs on a regular basis:

Routine Pediatric Check-ups

Regular visits to Pediatricians are considered to be the most important 'screening tool'. Dr. Thakwani explains that early symptoms and signs that may develop in different cancerous diseases, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia, wilms tumour and neuroblastoma, usually can come into notice upon routine examination. A routine visit at least once a year for those younger than 4 years is highly recommended. During doctors' visit, they monitor important growth landmarks and abnormal symptoms, such as:

Growth and development Unexplained weight loss Persistent fever Swelling or lumps Pallor or bruising Neurological changes

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

It is an easy-to-conduct test that can reveal certain health issues, such as leukemia or other problems with the bone marrow. Dr. Thakwani states that routine CBC is not necessary in healthy children but may be necessary when presenting symptoms such as prolonged fever, fatigue, and bruises. The CBC test often reveals the following data:

Abnormal White Cell Count Low hemoglobin Platelet abnormalities

Genetic Screening In High-Risk Families

Some children are born with inherited predisposition syndromes to cancer. Dr. Thakwani suggests that special attention should be directed to:

Family history of childhood cancers Early-onset cancers in relatives Known genetic mutations

Examples include:

Li- Fraumeni syndrome Retinoblastoma Beckwith- Wiedemann Syndrome

These children may require:

You may like to read

Periodic ultrasound scans Eye examinations MRI screening protocols Genetic counselling is strongly recommended

Vision Screening In Infancy

A white reflex in the eyes is sometimes the first sign of Retinoblastoma. According to Dr. Thakwani, red reflex tests are commonly conducted by Pediatricians for infants. He suggests every parent should take prompt action when they notice the following symptoms:

White glow in photos Squinting Visual Difficulty

Awareness-Based Screening

At present, there are no 'universal' blood tests or scans for the detection of the presence of cancer in healthy children. Therefore, Dr. Thakwani advises parents to be aware of the potential cancer signs. Here are some common signs when parents should seek medical consultation:

Persistent bone pain Unexplained bruising Chronic headaches accompanied by vomiting Enlarged lymph nodes of more than 2 3 weeks Persistent fever

Vaccination And Prevention

Vaccination is a precautionary measure that can prevent some forms of cancer. Healthcare professionals note that Human Papillomavirus Vaccinations (HPV) carried out during the teenage years can reduce the probability of cervical and other cancerous diseases that may occur in the future. Further, limitation of exposure to cancerous radiation and toxic substances qualifies as a preventive step. According to Dr. Thakwani, most cancers that happen during childhood cannot be prevented with lifestyle modifications, but some factors, such as regular pediatric check-ups and prompt attention to symptom can reduce the risk.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.