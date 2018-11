Essential nutrients are compounds that the body can not make on its own in sufficient quantity. According to the World Health Organization, these nutrients are important for the prevention and development of diseases and good health. These essential nutrients can be divided into two categories: Macronutrients and micronutrients.

The macronutrients contain proteins, carbohydrate and fat, which gives energy to your body. Whereas vitamins and minerals are micronutrients. In addition to these five, water is the most important nutrient for the body. Let us explain in detail.

Carbohydrate

Many people do not eat carbohydrate or carbs because they believe that it will increase their weight. In reality, carbs are essential for the functioning of the body. Carbs have glucose that acts as a fuel for your brain and body. Carbs are very good for your body especially your central nervous system and brain, and it also provides protection against disease. For this, you should take a complex carbohydrate instead of a simple carbohydrate. You can get carbs from whole grains, vegetables and fruits.

Protein

Protein is essential for good health. Protein strengthens the muscles. Protein is also needed for each cell, bone, skin and hair. Proteins contain small building blocks called amino acids. These are the building blocks of cells. Meat, fish and egg are good sources of essential amino acids. You can get protein from beans, soy, nuts and some grains.

Fat

Fat is often considered as bad, but a recent research has shown that healthy fats are an important part of the diet. According to the Harvard Medical School, fat is very important for many functions of your body, such as absorption of vitamins and minerals, cells formation and muscle movement. Yes, it is true that calories are most commonly found in fat, but this calorie is a source of vital energy for your body.

You can consume healthy fats such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. It has been found that omega-3 fatty acids optimizes the brain’s health and can help in cardiac function. It is unsaturated fat. You can take such healthy fats from nuts, seeds, fish and vegetable oils.

Mineral

The mineral is another essential micronutrient. It contains sodium, iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc and phosphorus. Calcium is essential for the health of the bones, muscles and nerve function and blood circulation.

99 per cent of the body’s calcium is found in bones and teeth. You can get calcium from dairy products, leafy vegetables and fish. Iron helps in the formation of your red blood cells and hormones, while zinc works for your immune system and wound.

Vitamins

Vitamins are important for avoiding illness and staying healthy. The body needs these micronutrients to do its work. 13 are essential vitamins that require the body to function properly, which includes Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Vitamin D and Vitamin E.

Every vitamin plays an important role in the body and due to its deficiency health problems and illness can occur. Vitamins are essential for healthy eyesight, skin and bones. These are powerful antioxidants that can reduce the risk of lung and prostate cancer. Vitamins like Vitamin C promote the immune system or immune system and help in fixing the body. For vitamins, you can eat as fresh fruits and vegetables.

Water

Keeping yourself hydrated is really important. Water is essential for survival because 60 per cent of the human body is made of water. You can have many serious diseases without water, even death can happen. It is important for the removal of waste material from the water body and temperature regulation, and it is an essential element for every cell.

To stay hydrated, drink water all day long. Apart from this, you should consume fruits and vegetables in which the water content is high. Avoid drinks like coffee and cold drinks which dehydrates your system.