Do your eyes feel dry? If yes, then you are definitely suffering from dry eye syndrome. This condition is caused due to various factors such as eye allergies, previous eye surgeries, digital eye strain, certain medications or ageing, not blinking eyes for so long, etc. And some of the common symptoms of dry eyes are itchy eyes, burning sensation in the eyes, red eyes, light sensitivity, sore eyes or puffy eyes. However, there are some effective home remedies to treat dry eye syndrome. Let’s have a look.

Vitamin D:

People those who suffer from vitamin D deficiency are more prone to dry eye. To get rid of dry eye include a diet which is high in vitamin D, this can really help. Some vitamin D rich foods are cheese, fatty fish like salmon or tuna, egg yolks, seeds, walnuts, and nuts.

Blink frequently:

Take breaks while performing certain activities it can help, if you blink eyes frequently. When you are working on mobile phones, computer or watching television try taking breaks. Your eyes will regain moisture if frequent breaks in between.

Plenty of fluids:

Throughout the day drink plenty of water to relieve the symptoms of dry eye. Fluids that you should drink to get rid of dry eye problem are coconut water, lime water, fresh fruit juices and homemade smoothies.

Warm compress:

To improve circulation and to relax your eyes you can even use a warm compress. Every day try repeating this twice or thrice. To wash your eyelids you can even use a mild shampoo or baby shampoo. This will help release the oil in the tear glands.

Adequate sleep:

Poor sleep quality can also lead to dry eyes. To retain the moisture on the cornea getting adequate sleep is important. Thus, make sure that you sleep for six to eight hours daily.