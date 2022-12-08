6 Different Types Of Headaches: How To Differentiate?

Primary headaches are caused by chemical activities in the brain, the nerves or blood vessels surrounding your skull, or the muscles of your head and neck. Aside from that, headaches can also be cause due to the contribution of all these factors. Some people are more prone to getting more frequent headaches because of genetic causes as well. Here are all the different types of headaches and the factors that trigger them.

Tension Headaches

When our neck and scalp muscle become tense or suffers contractions, it can cause tension headaches. The contraction of these muscles can happen due to reasons such as depression, stress, head injury or anxiety. It is more common among teens and adults and can happen at any age. But, it is a little more common among women and could also be hereditary.

Migraine Headache

Migraines can be caused due to stress, be it at work or at home. It can also be induced by bright lights or loud sounds. Sometimes, certain strong smells like the smell of paint thinner, perfume, secondhand smoke or others can also trigger migraine attacks in some people.

Cluster Headache

The exact reason that causes cluster headaches is not known but experts say that abnormalities in the body's biological clock (hypothalamus), play a huge role. Cluster headaches are slightly different from migraine or tension headache. It is not triggered by any kind of food or stress or even hormonal stress.

Sinus Headache

Sinus infections cause sinus headaches. This can cause pressure on our face and that also can be painful. But, know exactly what kind of headache you are experiencing because the symptoms of sinus headaches are very similar to the symptoms of migraine headache.

Hypertension Headache

Another common cause of headache is anxiety-induced hyperventilation which causes hypertension headache. Factors such as diuretics, calcium channel blockers, and angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are also known to cause this particular type of headache.

TMJ Headache

Sometimes, the muscles in our jaws can tense up due to which people grind their teeth. Due to this habit of teeth grinding, the pain can spread to other muscles especially alongside the cheeks and the sides of the head. This could trigger a headache. Others factors such as, osteoarthritis, joint hypermobility, or osteoporosis can also cause TMJ headache.