There was a time when the pain in the knees was considered to be an indicator of growing age. But nowadays, this problem is also being seen at a young age. But this knee pain is not a normal pain, but there are many serious reasons for it. Know the five reasons why the knees are getting damaged before ageing.

Obesity

Obesity is also a cause of pain in the knee prematurely. The effect of growing body weight is only on the knees. Joints become painful when the weight starts falling on the knees. To get rid of this pain, it is important to keep your weight in check according to your age.

Muscular changes

Sometimes due to changes in muscles, the problem of pain in the joints can increase even before old age. In between 20 to 60 years of age, the muscles are contracted up to 40 per cent. They start to lose power when we walk or do some physical activities, the muscles of the limbs and legs get weak. Their capacity is reduced and these put more pressure on the legs and our knees begin to feel pain.

Osteoporosis

Nowadays, almost 14 per cent of people aged between 20 to 30 years of age is getting osteoporosis. In this condition, the cartilage that protects the bones of the body is broken. When the elements that strengthen bones are broken, they start to cause pain.

Arthritis

In ancient times the problem of arthritis was found only in the old people. But nowadays, small children are also victims of this disease. Mostly woman has the risk of developing arthritis. Even when someone suffers from arthritis, the body feels more pain before old age.

Bursitis

Due to the knee injury, running causes swelling around the joints. This problem is common for most players and people who go to the gym. Apart from this, people who are overweight suffer from pain in knees, shoulders, elbows, hip and knees.

Tendonitis

Pain in the front of your knee, which increases during stairs or climbing stairs. People with tendonitis are mostly runners, cyclists, etc.