What can be a better time than a sunny winter noon to go out in the sun and play in your backyard or at the lush green park close to your house? You can also encourage your kids to indulge in outdoor sports during this time of the year. However, you need to be extra cautious during these activities to prevent an injury. The injuries that occur during a sporting activity or exercise are termed as sports injuries. Although any part of your body can get injured during sports or exercise, the term is usually reserved for injuries which are related to the musculoskeletal system, that includes the muscles, bones, and associated tissues like cartilage. Lack of warm-up, not stretching enough and poor training practices can invite sports injuries. But fortunately, it is possible to treat most of the sports injuries effectively and one can resume to a satisfying level of physical activity after proper treatment. If you get an injury, address it at the time.

1: Knee injuries

“The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is responsible for holding your leg bone to the knee. You may suffer a knee injury from ACL tear due to sudden cuts or stops or a hit from the side can,” explains Dr. Abhijit Kale, Assistant Professor, Orthopaedic Department at LTGM Sion Hospital and consultant at Saifee Hospital. “A meniscal tear is also one of the most frequently occurring cartilage injuries of the knee which can be distressing. It is a piece of cartilage in your knee which cushions and stabilizes your joints by preventing the wear and tear of the bone. A twist of the knee can lead to a meniscus tear,” adds Dr. Kale.

Tips to tackle it: The RICE method (Rest, ice, compression and elevation) can help manage your pain,” says Dr. Kale. Your injury will heal faster if you rest, you should place ice on your injury for 48 hours, use an elastic bandage to wrap the affected area for compression, and keep your injured knee elevated above the heart level. This is the first aid for any injury. “It should be followed up by a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which will help you diagnose the severity of your injury. The line of treatment is decided on the basis of the diagnosis. If there is a complete ACL tear, then you will have to go for an Anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACL reconstruction). It is a surgical tissue graft replacement of the ACL to restore the functioning of your knee after the injury,” informs Dr Kale.

2: Ankle ligament injury

You may suffer from an ankle ligament injury due to a sudden twist or bend because of improper landing. The strong flexible structures which surround your ankle joints are known as ligaments. They are responsible for connecting your bones, supporting your joint and providing stability. Owing to a ligament tear, your normal range of motion will get hampered.

Tips to tackle it: “You can use a splint (a device which is used for supporting the temporary immobilization of your broken bones or and supporting your damaged joints while doing any activity) and ice compression. Speak to your doctor about the injury as he may also advise you to go for a surgery,” says Dr Kale.

3: Groin pull

Putting too much stress on the muscles of your groin and thigh can cause a groin pull or strain. In case these muscles are tensed too forcefully or too suddenly, they can get torn or over-stretched. You may experience tenderness in your groin.

Tips to tackle it: “You can compress with a groin strain brace or wrap which ensures that the injured area is warmed and heals faster,” he says.

4: Hamstring strain

A common leg injury involving a tear in one or more of the hamstring muscles can be called a hamstring strain. If your glutes are weak, hamstrings can get overloaded and strained. A hamstring strain can be mild to very severe involving a complete tear of the hamstring muscle.

Tips to tackle it: “You should do hamstring stretches which can help you become flexible and keep injuries at bay,” says Dr. Kale.

5: Shin splints

Shin splints can be called as an inflammation of the muscles, tendons, and bone tissue around your tibia. You may feel pain along the inner border of the tibia, where muscles are attached to the bone. Running on pavements or concrete roads can invite this type of pain.

Tips to tackle it: “You can run on grass surface and sand. Also, you should wear appropriate shoes with shock absorbing insoles. Have foods rich in calcium and vitamin D to increase your bone mineral density,” advises Kale.

6: Tennis elbow

“An inflammation of the tendons that join the forearm muscles on the outside of the elbow can be called a tennis elbow. The forearm muscles and tendons tend to get damaged owing to overuse — repeating the same motions again and again. This causes tenderness on the outside of the elbow,” says Dr Kale.

Tips to tackle it: You can opt for physiotherapy and can take anti-inflammatory injection as per your doctor’s advice.