6 At-Home Steps You Can Take To Treat Symptoms Of Hypertension

Treat hypertension at home by changing these 6 things in your lifestyle.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a common medical condition in which the blood pressure in the arteries is higher than it should be. If left untreated, it can lead to serious health problems such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. Here are some tips on how to deal with high blood pressure:

Know The Types Of Hypertension

There are two types of hypertension - primary or essential hypertension, and secondary hypertension. Primary hypertension is the most common type and has no identifiable cause. Secondary hypertension is caused by an underlying medical condition such as kidney disease or hormonal disorders.

Monitor Your Blood Pressure Regularly

To manage hypertension, it is important to monitor your blood pressure regularly. You can check your blood pressure at home using a blood pressure monitor or visit your doctor to get it checked.

Maintain A Healthy Weight

Being overweight or obese can increase your risk of developing high blood pressure . To maintain a healthy weight, you should eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and avoid unhealthy habits such as smoking and excessive drinking.

Reduce Salt Intake

Consuming too much salt can raise blood pressure. To reduce your salt intake, avoid processed foods and opt for fresh fruits and vegetables instead. You can also use herbs and spices to add flavor to your food.

Exercise Regularly

Regular exercise can help lower blood pressure and improve overall health. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming.

Manage Stress

Stress can raise blood pressure, so it is important to manage stress through techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga.

Take Medication As Prescribed

If lifestyle changes are not enough to manage hypertension, your doctor may prescribe medication to help lower your blood pressure. It is important to take medication as prescribed and to follow up with your doctor regularly.

By following these tips, you can manage high blood pressure and reduce your risk of developing serious health problems.