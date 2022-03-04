53-Year-Old Man With Brain TB Gets Treatment For A Life-Threatening Brain Tumour

Doctors in Delhi recently treated a 53-year-old man with a rare type of brain tumour called hemangioblastoma, who was previously diagnosed with brain tuberculosis.

Doctors here successfully treated a 53-year-old man for a life-threatening brain tumour that had previously been classified as brain TB (Tb). Medicines were being used to treat a tumour in the patient's brain.

However, doctors didn't notice any substantial reduction in the size of the mass after five months of Tb treatment, and it was growing. The patient also experienced headaches and was physically unbalanced. He was referred to Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh when his condition continued to deteriorate despite daily prescriptions and no change.

Doctors Identified Brain Tumor After The Patient Was Diagnosed With Brain TB

A repeat MRI brain scan was performed, which revealed a big mass in the brain that was suggestive of tuberculosis. The tumour was so enormous (35*32*34 cm) that the team chose to remove it surgically rather than medicating it. The surgeons were shocked to find a huge tumour full of blood vessels covering the left side of the cerebellum during surgery (known as the small brain).

The lump was immediately removed, which would have resulted in various health concerns such as coma, limb weakness, and the collection of fluid in the brain. Doctors identified that he was actually suffering from hemangioblastoma, which is a rare kind of vascular tumour.

What Is Hemangioblastoma?

Hemangioblastoma is a highly vascular, benign tumour that can develop in the brain, spinal cord, or retina. This type of tumour makes up roughly 2% of all brain tumours. Even in this day of technology and advanced clinical processes, modern investigation techniques such as MRI can be deceiving at times and even lead to death.

Tumours that are large exert pressure on your brain and spine. The cerebellum and brainstem are often pressed against the hemangioblastoma. Some of the common symptoms of the disease include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Imbalance

Headache

Loss of coordination

Weakness in legs

Constipation

What Is Brain Tuberculosis?

Tuberculous Meningitis (TBM) is a type of meningitis caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which causes inflammation of the membranes (meninges) that surround the brain and spinal cord. The condition progresses slowly in TBM. The illness is usually successfully treated with antibiotics and other medications.

The central nervous system is affected by tuberculous meningitis. Initially, headaches and behavioural abnormalities may be detected. Fever, headaches, stiff neck, and vomiting are all possible side effects. Irritability may proceed to confusion, drowsiness, and stupor in older children and adults, possibly leading to coma.

Seizures, hydrocephalus (fluid accumulation in the brain cavity), deafness, mental retardation, paralysis of one side of the body (hemiparesis), and other neurological disorders can occur if left untreated.