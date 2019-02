A lack of sleep can give a tough time to you and may cause fatigue, daytime sleepiness, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and diabetes. But, now according to a new study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, there a connection between sleep and one’s immune system.

The study, conducted by a team from the University of Tübingen in Germany, has found that a good night’s sleep can help boost certain specialised immune cells – T cells, which can help contribute to the body’s immune response when a harmful foreign body enters your system. So, the authors revealed that this indicates that sleep has a positive impact on the correct functioning of T cells as part of the body’s immune response. Thus, it is essential to sleep peacefully, and for about 7-8 hours everyday. Furthermore, if you are looking out options to help you hit the sack, try these yoga poses.

1: You can opt for Salabhasana (Locust Pose)

It can help reduce stress while encouraging sleep. The reason- this pose can relax the muscles in your back and stomach, tackling indigestion and back pain.

You should inhale to Plank Pose and then lower to your belly. Later, try and clasp your hands behind your back and exhale and root the tops of your feet into the floor. You should inhale as you lift your chest and arms. Then, gaze forward.

To come out of the pose, you should release your hands and exhale, pushing back to Downward-Facing Dog (that is coming onto the floor on your hands and knees. Then, you should exhale and see to it that you lift your knees away from the floor.

After which, you should push your top thighs back and stretch your heels down towards the floor).

2: You can opt for Savasana (Corpse Pose)

Doing it before sleeping can promote deep and quality sleep.

You should lie flat on your back, like your sleeping pose. Your legs should be separated.

Keep your arms at your side and your palms should be facing up. Then, you must close your eyes and breathe deeply and through your nostrils.

On each inhaling and exhaling (breathing) think you should that your body is totally relaxed.

3: You can opt for Supta Padangusthasana (Reclining Big Toe Pose)

Reduces headache, fatigue, insomnia and helps you improve your sleep quality.

You should lie on your back with your big toes together.

Then, try and inhale and bring your right leg vertical, clasping the back of your thigh. You should then push your thigh into your hands until you have a tight muscle-to-bone connection.

Later, switch sides.

4: You can opt for Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge Pose)

It insomnia, high blood pressure and eases your digestion. But, if you have any back problems then avoid practising it.

You should start by lying on your back. Then, bend your knees and place your feet hip-width apart and parallel, which should be directly below your knees.

You must inhale and lift your pelvis. Try and place a block under your sacrum (a triangle-shaped bone at the base of the lower back).

Open your arms onto the floor in a cactus shape, then lift your heart.

5: You can opt for Janu Sirsasana (Head Of The Knee Pose)

It can help you calm your mind and may allow you to get rid of fatigue and insomnia.