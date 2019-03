Tuberculosis is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, says a World Health Organisation (WHO) report. An infectious disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis, it claimed 1.6 million lives just globally in 2017. Majorly affecting your lungs, these bacteria can be transmitted from one person to another through tiny airborne droplets via cough and sneeze. If you have TB, you will experience symptoms like shortness of breath, coughing up blood, chest pain, unintentional weight loss, fatigue, fever, night sweats, chills, and loss of appetite.

“Apart from lungs, tuberculosis can spread to other parts of your body including lymph nodes, bones, brain, kidneys, and heart through the bloodstream. This may lead to spinal tuberculosis, joint destruction, meningitis, impairment of kidney function, and improper heart function. However, if your immune system is strong, it can potentially prevent you from becoming sick even if your body harbours the bacteria. This state of infection is called latent tuberculosis as the bacteria remain in your body in an inactive state causing no harm,” says Dr. PP Bose, Delhi-based pulmonologist and Founder of Saans Foundation. This clearly states that people with a weak defence mechanism are at a greater risk of getting infected with the disease. “Also, it becomes quite challenging to treat patients with this disease when the tuberculosis causing bacteria become drug-resistant (even multi-drug resistant). This mostly happens to patients who do not adhere to what doctors suggest and keep on following an unhealthy lifestyle including drinking and smoking. These habits make the TB drug ineffective in the body,” says Dr. Bose.

While there are various medications available for the treatment of the condition, there are other effective ways of managing the condition successfully. Practising yoga is considered as an effective way of tackling the symptoms of this infectious disease. According to a study published in the journal Respirology, yoga has a complementary role in the management of tuberculosis. “It combats tuberculosis by opening up your chest and maximizing your oxygen intake through deep inhaling. Yoga also strengthens and supports your immune system (you need a strong one to combat TB), reduces stress (primary reason for a weak immune system), and improves your breathing technique (which improves lung function),” says Seema Sondhi, therapist at The Yoga Studio, Delhi. Here are the yoga poses you can practise, if you are suffering from tuberculosis.

Bhastrika Pranayama

Also known as Bellows Breathing, Bhastrika Pranayama strengthens the diaphragm and lungs, decreases accumulation of phlegm therein, increases oxygen and carbon dioxide exchange in the bloodstream, and alleviates inflammation in the throat. Also, it eliminates panic attacks, depression, anxiety, and relieves migraine attacks. You can perform this yoga pose to cure neurological and gastric problems as well.

How to do it:

To begin, sit comfortably with your legs crossed. Make sure your eyes are closed and spine and neck are straight. Keep your hands on the knees and relax your stomach. Now, inhale deeply and then exhale with equal attention. Try to feel the positive energy coming inside while you inhale and body toxins going out while you exhale. Keep doing it for approximately 5 to 10 minutes and try to feel both expansion and contraction of the diaphragm wile breathing.

Kapalbhati Pranayama

Performing this yoga asana on a daily basis can strengthen your lungs and increase their capacity. Also, this pose can improve your kidneys and liver functions. Kapalbhati generates heat in the body that potentially dissolves toxins. Moreover, it boosts your immune system, rejuvenates your brain, uplifts mind, improves concentration, and activates chakras in your body. You can practise Kapalbhati Pranayama to also enhance blood circulation, digestion, and metabolic rate. This asana is known to keep depression at bay, help cure sinus, asthma, and hair loss.

How to do it:

Firstly, sit on a yoga mat with your legs crossed. Keep your spine erect during this pose and put your palms on your knees facing downwards. Now, exhale contracting your stomach muscles inward. Breath in losing your stomach muscles. Repeat this process around 50 times.

Tadasana

Also known as Mountain Pose, Tadasana strengthens your bronchioles and lungs. It regulates your respiratory system, cures indigestion, and helps improve balance. Also, providing optimum stretch to your nerves and muscles, it helps in the proper functioning of your nervous system. Tadasana improves blood circulation and relieves aches, tuberculosistension, and pain. Bonus: Regular practice can make your thighs, knees, and ankles stronger.

How to do it:

Stand straight with your spine erect and legs slightly apart. Keep your hands lose alongside your body. Now inhale deeply and raise both your arms with fingers interlocked. Also, raise your heels and maintain this position for 10 seconds. Hold your breath while you are in this stretched position. Now exhale and slowly release your body. Repeat this entire process at least 10 times.

Trikonasana

Also known as Triangle Pose, Trikonasana improves the function of your immune system and strengthens your liver. This yoga pose, also called a stress buster helps in proper blood circulation. Trikonasana reduces sciatica, anxiety, and back pain. It also improves digestion and enhances your mental and physical equilibrium. Perform Triangle Pose daily to strengthen your legs, knees, arms, ankles, and chest.

How to do it:

Stand straight keeping a distance of approximately 3 feet between your legs. Keep your arms level with your shoulders. Now inhale and raise your left arm. Bend slowly toward right keeping your right arms downwards. Make sure you are gazing at the ceiling and inhaling deeply. Relax your body while you exhale. Stay in this posture at least for 1 minute and then release.

Bhujangasana

Reflecting the posture of a cobra, Bhujangasana is also known as Cobra Pose. Practising this yoga pose can open up your chest and help clear the heart and lung passage. It improves blood and oxygen circulation in the body. Also, Bhujangasana improves menstrual irregularities, elevates mood, and relieves fatigue and stress. It can potentially help ease the symptoms of asthma, strengthen your spine, decrease the stiffness of the lower back, and increase body’s flexibility.

How to do it: