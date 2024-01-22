5-Year-Old Girl Dies of Heart Attack In UP: Important Signs to Identify Heart Problems in Children

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old girl watched a cartoon on her mother's mobile phone at Hathaikheda of Hasanpur Kotwali in Amroha district on Sunday. As per reports, the girl, named Kamini was lying on the bed next to her mother when she suddenly fell unconscious. Upon rushing to the hospital, the doctors declared her dead, and medical reports confirmed that the death was caused due to a sudden heart attack.
This is not the first such incident in the region in the past two months. Over a dozen children and young men have died similarly due to "heart attacks" in Amroha and Bijnor districts.
In this article, we take a close look at what triggers heart attacks in kids and how one can avert the worst consequences.
The case has paved the way for a much-needed discussion about the causes, warning signals, and symptoms of heart attacks among young ones. Upon speaking to the experts, this is what we have gathered about the causes behind pediatric heart attacks.
Heart attacks are relatively uncommon in children but are not impossible. Several factors can contribute to such a grim scenario. Chief among them are congenital heart defects that are present at birth, disrupting normal blood flow and leading to an escalated risk of cardiac issues. Some other potential contributors include medical conditions like Kawasaki's disease, myocarditis, and arrhythmias.
Timely spotting of symptoms can save lives when it comes to heart attacks. The signals can vary; however, the usual suspects are:
Parents must remain alert and shouldn't delay seeking medical help if their children exhibit such symptoms. Timely intervention can often result in more favorable outcomes.
Are you worried about your child's heart health? Follow these easy and effective tips to keep them safe from a heart attack:
(Inputs from IANS)
