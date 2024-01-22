5-Year-Old Girl Dies of Heart Attack In UP: Important Signs to Identify Heart Problems in Children

5-Year-Old Girl In UP Dies of Heart Attack: Important Signs to Identify Heart Problems in Children

5-Year-Old child dies of heart attack in Uttar Pradesh. Scroll down to know the top signs and symptoms of a heart attack in children.

In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old girl watched a cartoon on her mother's mobile phone at Hathaikheda of Hasanpur Kotwali in Amroha district on Sunday. As per reports, the girl, named Kamini was lying on the bed next to her mother when she suddenly fell unconscious. Upon rushing to the hospital, the doctors declared her dead, and medical reports confirmed that the death was caused due to a sudden heart attack.

This is not the first such incident in the region in the past two months. Over a dozen children and young men have died similarly due to "heart attacks" in Amroha and Bijnor districts.

In this article, we take a close look at what triggers heart attacks in kids and how one can avert the worst consequences.

TRENDING NOW

Child Heart Attack: Causes, Symptoms, And More

The case has paved the way for a much-needed discussion about the causes, warning signals, and symptoms of heart attacks among young ones. Upon speaking to the experts, this is what we have gathered about the causes behind pediatric heart attacks.

Heart attacks are relatively uncommon in children but are not impossible. Several factors can contribute to such a grim scenario. Chief among them are congenital heart defects that are present at birth, disrupting normal blood flow and leading to an escalated risk of cardiac issues. Some other potential contributors include medical conditions like Kawasaki's disease, myocarditis, and arrhythmias.

Symptoms of Heart Attack In Kids

Timely spotting of symptoms can save lives when it comes to heart attacks. The signals can vary; however, the usual suspects are:

You may like to read

Chest discomfort Breathlessness, Unexplained fatigue Dizziness, and Episodes of fainting

Parents must remain alert and shouldn't delay seeking medical help if their children exhibit such symptoms. Timely intervention can often result in more favorable outcomes.

How To Protect Your Child From Suffering A Heart Attack?

Are you worried about your child's heart health? Follow these easy and effective tips to keep them safe from a heart attack:

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle combined with routine medical checks can go a long way in preventing heart attacks in children. Advocating a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, and fiber, complemented with regular exercise, can mitigate heart disease risks. Regular pediatrician visits also help in spotting any underlying heart conditions early on. If a child has been diagnosed with a heart condition, faithfully following the treatment plan and medication regime is instrumental in managing the condition and curbing the occurrence of heart attacks.

(Inputs from IANS)

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest news and developments from around the world.