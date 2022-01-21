5 Winter Care Tips To Help You Beat The Cold And Stay Healthy

Winter is a beautiful yet risky season for all of us. The shorter days and longer nights can be challenging to deal with and a low immune system can make a home to infections and diseases in the winter. As the Omicron variant is infecting thousands of people and India is once again witnessing an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 infections, it is vital to create a safety kit for yourself and your loved ones. Here are some tips for you to stay healthy & fit during the winter season.

Eucalyptus Oil

Nilgiri or Eucalyptus Oil is one of the best remedies to get relief from cold, cough, and congestion. It keeps severe nasal and respiratory problems like rhinitis that causes choking and coughing away. Nasal and chest congestion can also lead to headaches, sinus, and soreness in muscles and joints. The soothing property of eucalyptus oil can provide relief to headaches and muscles. Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil into your bath water to feel relaxed and clear your nasal congestion or use nasal inhalers which are easily available in the market. These inhalers are mostly enriched with eucalyptus oil to seek instant relief from nasal blockage.

Practice Salt Water Gargle

Gargling with lukewarm saline water has been proven to soothe a sore and scratchy throat and clear your accumulated cough. Add lukewarm water to a glass and dissolve a teaspoon of salt into it before gargling through your throat. Repeat at least twice a day for best results.

Steam Inhalation

This is the most effective way to ease nasal congestion and a runny nose. Boil water in a wide pan or steamer until steam begins to form. Keep your head above the pan and deep breathe through your nostrils. For better results, add 1 spoon of Carom seeds (Ajwain), a dollop of some type of cold rub, or peppermint into the water.

Stay Well-Rested

Winter is the best time to catch up on some cozy sleep owing to its long nights. Invest in a warm blanket and maintain good posture when you sleep at night. Maintaining a healthy sleep pattern is the key to good health in winters.

Sanitize And Wear Mask

It is imperative to sanitize your hands frequently and keep a mask on especially when you're outdoors to avoid catching the infection of the virus and protect others around you as well. Carry an N95 mask and a good quality hand sanitizer to keep the hands clean from any types of germs or viruses.

