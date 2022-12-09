Struggling With Visceral Fat? 5 Ways You Can Get Rid Of It

Visceral fat can be harmful in many ways, here is how you can get rid of it.

Visceral fat is found inside your abdominal cavity. Carrying too much visceral fat is extremely harmful. It's linked to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance, heart disease and even certain cancers. Our abdominal cavity is the area in our body which accumulates visceral fat. This type of fat accumulates in the abdominal area very quickly. The fat cells in our body do not just store energy. Aside from that, they also produce inflammatory substances and hormones. Over time, these hormones can promote long-lasting inflammation and increase the risk of chronic disease. Fortunately, there are ways we can get rid of this fat, it only requires a little discipline and strict strategies. But, it is not impossible.

How To Get Rid Of Visceral Fat?

Low Carb Diet

One easy way to reduce visceral fat is by following a low-carb diet. According to studies conducted on this subject, low-fat diets are not very effective to reduce visceral fat but low-carb diet is. Scientists found that, almost 69 overweight men and women were able to loose 10 per cent visceral fat by following a low-carb diet which was 4.4 per cent more than the people who were following a low fat diet.

Aerobic Exercise

Aerobic exercise will help us loose fat from the abdominal cavity. Cardio requires an insane amount of energy and burns a lot of calories. This is why it is especially recommended for people who are slightly overweight or are struggling with tummy fat. If a person is doing regular cardio, he or she might not even need to cut carbs from their diet.

Eat More Soluble Fiber

Soluble fiber has zero carbs and fat content. It will keep us fuller for a longer period of time, thus curbing our cravings to eat junk and ensure a better metabolism. That is how it can help us reduce visceral fat from our stomach.

Eat More Protein

Protein intake important to ensure that our stomach remains fuller for a longer period of time. They take time to digest and the longer it takes to digest, the longer our stomach will remain satiated. On top of that, protein also helps boost metabolism and promote fat loss.

Limited Sugar Intake

Sugar causes a lot of problems for our body. If we are struggling with visceral fat in our tummy, it is best to completely cut off sugar from our diet. Sugar does not have any mineral or vitamins, it only leads to weight gain. According to studies, people who eat excess added sugar have higher risk of already having visceral fat in their stomach.