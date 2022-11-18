5 Ways To Prevent And Control Diabetes Post-40 In Women

Dr Ameya Kanakiya tells us how women over 40 can prevent the onset of complications associated with diabetes.

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder induced by pancreas malfunctioning or insulin dysfunction wherein the blood glucose levels remain persistently high. Diabetes is a growing challenge worldwide. Its rising prevalence is driven by a combination of factors that emerged due to sedentary lifestyle choices, unhealthy dietary patterns, and tobacco and alcohol use. Excessive body weight and obesity are the most critical risk factors for diabetes.

There Are Three Common Types:

Type 1 diabetes: body cannot make insulin due to autoimmune dysfunction. Type 2 diabetes: is most common when the body cannot utilize insulin effectively. Gestational diabetes: induced during pregnancy.

Diabetes can affect people of any age, ethnicity, sex, or gender. However, the condition can often have more severe effects on women when compared to men.

How Does Diabetes Affects Women?

Women and men with diabetes may experience similar symptoms; however, some are unique to women. These include:

Candida infections - Hyperglycemia can trigger fungus growth, resulting in vaginal or oral yeast infections (thrush). Urinary tract infections (UTIs) Hyperglycemia compromises the immune system leading to bacterial growth and infection in the urinary tract. Polycystic ovary syndrome - PCOS is associated with insulin resistance that raises blood sugar levels and increases the risk of diabetes.

Though diabetes affects men and women equally, women are more severely impacted by its health consequences. This is because women nearing age 40 are in the perimenopausal stage, wherein the body undergoes hormonal changes, thus increasing insulin resistance. Moreover, women become more prone to weight gain during the perimenopausal phase, thus elevating the risk of the onset of T2D; therefore, women with diabetes must exert more effort to manage and control diabetes mellitus.

Diabetes increases the risk of heart disease. According to the clinical survey, women have worse outcomes after a heart attack, and perimenopausal women are 50% more likely to die from heart disease than men. Women are also at higher risk of diabetes-related complications such as kidney disease, stroke, blindness, and depression. Vaginal infections and UTIs

Diabetes Control And Management

Dr Ameya Kanakiya, Co-Founder and Head of Health Outcomes and Programs at Elda Health, tells us how women over 40 can prevent the onset of complications associated with diabetes:

Maintain body weight: Obesity is a leading risk factor for diabetes, and women in the perimenopausal stage (nearing 40) are prone to weight gain. However, small changes in diet and lifestyle patterns can significantly reduce body sugar levels and delay or prevent type 2 diabetes and associated complications. Be Aware and Vigilant: It is crucial to be aware of various signs and symptoms associated with diabetes as it assists in early detection and timely intervention. Get your blood work done at least once a year, and in the case of diabetes, blood tests should be done regularly to check blood sugar levels. Manage your meals: It has been generally observed that women tend to skip their breakfast. However, research studies signify the importance of eating breakfast as it helps maintain steady glucose levels in the blood. Be physically active: Aim for daily physical activity, which includes morning and evening walks, running, jogging, cycling, yoga, gym exercises, etc. Eat the right food: Balanced diet and healthy eating practices are among the most significant aspects of diabetes management. The dietary recommendations for diabetic people are:

Include plenty of fruits and vegetables as they provide an array of vitamins and other essential micronutrients.

Incorporate food items from multiple groups into every meal in balanced proportions.

Lower the carbohydrate intake and increase protein and fibre in the diet

Quit tobacco use, cigarette smoking, and alcohol drinking

Avoid soda, fruit drinks, and sweetened beverages.

To Conclude

Diabetes can be different and more severe for women than for men. Identifying and treating the symptoms and reducing the health risks can lead to a better life. Lifestyle interventions are the best self-care measures to control and prevent diabetes. Adopting healthy lifestyle habits may delay the onset of diabetes and lower the risk of chronic health complications. Weight loss improves insulin and glucose absorption and utilization, thus providing a suitable means to check blood sugar levels.

