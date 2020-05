The COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken the lives of lakhs all across the globe, has changed the way we live. Currently, the only way of tackling this untameable infection seems to be physical distancing and restricted movements. This has necessitated a countrywide lockdown, shutting schools, offices, shops, and even hospitals (except emergency services). Limited or no access to treatments has made life extremely challenging for people living with pre-existing physical or mental health conditions. So, telemedicine and online therapies have come as a saviour in the current context of the pandemic. However, you need to be cautious about the services you choose. Do your research well to protect yourself against frauds. Also, if you are using an online app for your therapy sessions, go for the ones that ensure confidentiality and secure your information. Choose the apps that offer end-to-end encryption. This means, your data cannot be tapped. Zoom, Doxy and VSee can be good options. As we strive hard to sail through the COVID-19 pandemic, here are five essential tips to make a smooth transition into online therapy. Also Read - Health apps you must have on your smartphone in 2020

Find a quiet and comfortable corner for your therapy

Yes, that’s the first and most important step. This is because therapy needs to happen in a private and safe space where you don’t feel judged. You need to figure out a place at home which allows you to be comfortable and candid with your therapist. If you are sharing the house with your partner, kids or other family members, inform them about the time of your therapy in advance. Discussing this with them will help them understand the importance of privacy during a therapy. Your partner can look after your kids during your session in a separate room. Make sure your room is locked when you are talking to your therapist. However, if there’s space crunch at home, then you can consider taking a walk in your backyard or balcony during the therapy. Sitting in your car while talking to the therapist can also be a good option. Wearing a headphone is must as it will block out background noise. Also Read - Exercise, diet and wellness apps boost overall well-being in youth

Schedule your therapy strategically

The best thing about an online therapy is that it can be done at any point of time. However, any time of the day may not be best for a therapy. It’s best to schedule it during the after-work hours. It will allow you to reflect on your discussion with your therapist. Moreover, it may get difficult for you to switch back to work immediately after a therapy. Consider scheduling your sessions on your week-offs. This will give you enough time and mindspace before and after the therapy to focus on important issues. Also Read - 5 best apps to keep your health in check

Test run the technologies you use prior to the therapy



If you are using an online app for your therapy, make sure that it is working fine. A test run should be done well in advance. Like an in-person appointment, you are charged for the entire 45-minute or 1-hour session of an online therapy. So, wasting the first 10-15 minutes to set your technology right isn’t a good idea for sure. Check your camera and microphone prior to the therapy. Also, if you are resorting to tele consultation, make sure that the network is strong in the space that you have chosen for your session.

Practise naming your bodily cues and emotions

During your physical visit to a therapist, he or she has a sound understanding of your condition through your body language and physical examination. There’s hardly any scope for this during a teleconsultation or an online therapy, even if it involves a video call. So, you need to be extra cautious about describing your symptoms to your doctor. This is will help him help you better. So, jot down your symptoms, and other physical patterns before your session starts. In case of an online psychotherapy, name the emotions that you are experiencing and explain your chain of thoughts too. This will give a clarity to your therapist about your condition and help in deciding on an efficient coping skill.

Give a feedback to your therapist

Both telemedicine and online therapy are at a nascent stage not only in India, but all over the world. Both you and your therapist are new to it. So, the two of you need to work closely for a successful digital transition of an-person therapy. Sharing feedback is extremely crucial for a smooth transition. Carve out 5-10 minutes at the end of each session to discuss with him about what worked for you and what didn’t. This will help your therapist make the necessary changes required for successful treatment. Don’t hesitate to be vocal about your requirements and challenges.