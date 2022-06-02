5 Ways To Distinguish Monkeypox From Chickenpox

- Health A-Z
The outbreak of a new disease, monkeypox, has created a lot of panic in the world. Although, it is not the same disease as chickenpox, some of the symptoms of these two diseases are very similar. In both the diseases, you can experience a cold, fever, rash, body ache and fatigue. Experts say that the symptoms of the two diseases may be similar especially in the initial days. This can easily confuse anybody, which is why we try to explain the differences here.
The two diseases are caused by viruses from different families. Chicken pox is caused by Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV). Don Vinh, an associate professor in the Division of Experimental Medicine at McGill University said in an interview with an Agency that the Varicella Zoster Virus is not of the same family as the virus that causes monkeypox. It is a member of the Herpesviruses family. It has been confirmed that the rashes caused by the two viruses manifest differently on the skin.
Monkeypox, though, belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the Poxviridae family, which is not related to VZV. Monkeypox is a cousin of smallpox. It is a zoonosis, an infection primarily transmitted to humans from animals.
Although both diseases cause a rash with small blisters, there are differences in the type of rash caused and the distribution of the rash on the skin. Chicken pox affects only one part of the body but Monkeypox can affect the entire. Any person contracting either of the two diseases will be able to tell the difference. Monkeypox also has synchronous lesions all the lesions usually look at the same at any given stage of the disease. The skin lesions caused by the monkeypox virus also look very different from chicken pox. It usually has swollen lymph nodes whitish in color while chickenpox and are not swollen and are usually red.
Monkeypox and chicken pox can also be distinguished through these symptoms:
