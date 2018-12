Blood in urine, severe abdominal pain that radiates to the lower back, frequent urination are some of the symptoms of kidney stones. They can lead to severe urination problems accompanied by nausea, weight loss, fever, and acute pain in the lower abdominal region.

What are the causes of kidney stones?

Lack of water in our body can lead to the formation of kidney stones. These stones can either be as huge as a golf ball or pea-sized. They have a crystalline structure and are usually made of calcium oxalate and some other compounds. The stones in the kidneys are mostly removed by surgery. But there are some natural and effective remedies to remove the kidney stones from your body.

Water: Water helps in maintaining hydration levels. It is considered to be the elixir of life. Water helps the kidneys to speed up the process of digestion and absorption of minerals and nutrients. It also helps to flush out the unnecessary toxins from the body which might further harm the kidneys. People who have kidney stones should drink lots of water to flush out the stones through urine. Normally, it is advised to drink 7 to 8 glasses of water per day.

Pomegranate: This fruit is infused with several nutrients and it is extremely healthy. The pomegranate juice and the seeds are important for removing kidney stones as they are a good source of potassium. Potassium prevents the formation of mineral crystals that can develop into kidney stones. Due to its astringent properties, it lowers the acidity levels in the urine, reduces the formation of stones and flushes out toxins from the kidney.

Corn hair or Corn silk: Corn hair or corn silk is usually discarded and is found in the husk of corns. But it is extremely beneficial in terms of getting kidney stones out of the system. To consume this one must boil corn hair in water and then strain the solution. It is a diuretic in nature which increases the flow of urine and prevents the formation of new stones. Corn hair also helps in reducing the pain which is accompanied by kidney stones.

Lemon juice and olive oil concoction: The concoction of these two ingredients might sound a little weird but it is a very effective home remedy to flush out kidney stones of your system. People who do not want to go for surgery they should drink this liquid daily till the stones are removed. While olive oil acts as a lubricant for kidney stones to pass through the system without any irritation, lemon juice helps in breaking the stones.

Apple cider vinegar: This vinegar contains citric acid which is said to help the process of breaking down kidney stones and dissolving them into tiny particles. Apple cider vinegar helps in easing kidney stone removal through the urethra and flushing out toxins. Till the stones are completely removed from the kidneys 2 tbsp of this vinegar can be taken with warm water daily.