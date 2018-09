Combining technology with healthcare has paved way for miraculous breakthroughs and artificial intelligence (AI) has done wonder in gifting tech savvy healthcare techniques. According to a 2016 report from CB Insights, about 86% of the healthcare provider organisations, life science companies and technology vendors are seeking help of AI. The same report suggests that by 2020, these organisations are planning to spend about $54 million on artificial intelligent based projects. Here are few common ways by which AI is revolutionising healthcare at present and will do in future.

Tackling medical records and other data: Data management is one of the most vital pillars of healthcare as gathering and analysing information on medical records and past medical history of patients is the top priority in healthcare. AI applications have been widely used to manage healthcare related data and record for efficient and accurate result. There are AI based robots now to collect, store, re-format and track data for faster and more consistent access, say experts.

Doing repetitive tasks: It is difficult to manually do repetitive jobs as it increases the chance of errors. Starting from analysing tests to X-Rays, CT scans, data entry, several mundane jobs can be conducted faster and with more precision now, thanks to the robots. Cardiology and radiology see maximum pressure of data analysis that can be overtly time consuming, thereby making prominent use of AI.

Treatment design: Doctors are making use of artificial intelligence to analyse data, external research and clinical expertise in order to opt for the appropriate and individually customised treatment path.

Digital consultation: This has become so popular these days where patients use an application to report their symptoms and in return get recommendations and expert suggestions from doctors. You do not have to make out time of your hectic schedule for a clinic visit and get your condition checked by a doctor just clicking on your phone’s app.

Health monitoring: Wearable health trackers are recent trend in healthcare. These trackers are comfortable to use and monitor heart rate, breathing, activity levels and many more. They can send you alerts and indicate about an ailing health condition from before-hand and share the same information with doctors.