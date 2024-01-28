5 Warning Signs You Might Have Kidney Stones: Tips To Get Rid of Kidney Stones Naturally

VERIFIED

5 Warning Signs You Might Have Kidney Stones: Tips To Get Rid of Kidney Stones Naturally

Are you suffering from kidney stones? Here are 7 signs and symptoms of this condition and treatment options for keeping the kidneys safe.

Kidney stones are the microscopic menaces of the urinary tract. These are formed from mineralized deposits and are relatively painful. Then again, before you double over in agony, let's understand the indications of these unwanted deposits and how they can be treated with minimal fuss.

In this article, Dr. Yogesh Garg, Consultant Urology, Manipal Hospital Patiala, tells us what signs and symptoms your body may give when you are suffering from kidney stones, and how you can effectively deal with it.

Symptoms of Kidney Stone You Should Never Ignore

How to know if you are developing stones inside your kidneys? Here are 5 warning signs that may indicate the onset of this condition:

TRENDING NOW

Feeling agonizing pain as if someone were jabbing your lower back, mostly on the sides. This pain sometimes even radiates down to your abdomen and groin area, which increases inconvenience and causes a lot of pain. Having the urge to use the loo more frequently but finding drops barely. Burning sensations and cloudy Foul-smelling urine, which can be another indicator of a urinary infection, tag along with the stone.

How To Treat Kidney Stones?

There are many treatment options to get rid of kidney stones. However, they depend on the stage of your condition. Here are the top 3 treatment options for all types of kidney stones:

If the stone is smaller in size, your doctor might suggest letting nature take its course. It is essential in such scenarios to increase your water intake, helping your urinary tract by drinking water. Aim for 3 4 litres daily to flush out the tiny stones. The second option is to pursue over-the-counter pain medications; they can also provide huge relief, taking the edge off the discomfort. Some dietary tweaks are also important to prevent future stone formations, transforming you into someone who knows better what you should eat and what you shouldn't. If the stone is more stubborn and does not leave with natural action, or if the stone is bigger, the third way is that your doctor will move forward with different surgical procedures and treatment options.

Important Note: Don't wait longer if you experience any signs of kidney stones; discuss a treatment plan, depending on your situation, with your doctor. Nevertheless, delaying removing a kidney stone can have further serious repercussions, such as needing a kidney transplant in severe cases.

Kidney stones are challenging, but early diagnosis and prompt treatment can save you. So, if you suspect a stone in your kidney or urinary tract, don't hesitate to call your doctor.

You may like to read