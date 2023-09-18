5 Warning Signs of Vitamin B12 Deficiency You Should Never Ignore

These 5 symptoms may show up when your body is suffering from Vitamin B12 deficiency.

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that plays a very important role in supporting important bodily functions, including red blood cell production, nerve function, and DNA synthesis. Anaemia, neurological issues, and cognitive impairment are just a few of the health issues that can result from a vitamin B12 shortage in the body, and if not managed on time, these health issues can further lead to serious health complications, which can also turn fatal.

Symptoms of B12 Deficiency

How to know if you are suffering from B12 vitamin deficiency syndrome? Well, whenever there is something wrong in the body, it gives signals that one should read and understand the right time to seek medical assistance to solve it. In the case of B12 deficiency, the body sends some telltale signs and symptoms which one should never ignore. Some of these signs of Vitamin B12 deficiency can also appear on your face, arms and skin. Here is a list of a few of them:

Extreme Fatigue or Tiredness

The creation of red blood cells, which deliver oxygen to the body's tissues, depends on vitamin B12. Anaemia, which can result when your body is suffering from vitamin B12 shortage can thus make you feel tired and exhausted.

Numbness And Tingling

The function of the nervous system depends on vitamin B12. Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet can result from nerve damage brought on by a vitamin B12 deficiency.

Pale Skin

Melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour, can only be produced when vitamin B12 is present. Skin lightening due to a vitamin B12 deficiency is possible.

Smooth Tongue

The health of your tongue is also dependent on how much vitamin B12 is present in your body. Glossitis, sometimes referred to as a smooth tongue, can result from a vitamin B12 deficiency. Never overlook this situation as it can further result in significant health problems.

Constipation or Diarrhea

The digestive tract can potentially be impacted by vitamin B12. Constipation, diarrhoea, and other digestive issues can result from a vitamin B12 shortage.

It is crucial to consult a doctor and get tested for vitamin B12 insufficiency if you are exhibiting any of these warning signs. Treatment for a vitamin B12 shortage with pills or injections is simple.

