5 Vitamins That Are Crucial For Men’s Fertility

Essential Vitamins For Men

We spoke to Dr Esha Sharma, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Siliguri, to understand more about the important vitamins that a man should add to their daily routine in order to keep their sperm healthy.

Male fertility can be impacted due to several factors; however, a considerable factor is sperm quality. In order to boost sperm quality there are certain vitamins that become crucial for good sperm health. The micronutrients found in the vitamins can potentially increase the sperm count, increase the motility rate as well as the sperm morphology. In simple terms, it can help a male be a healthy swimmer so that it can reach and fertilize the egg. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Esha Sharma, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Siliguri, to understand more about the important vitamins that a man should add to their daily routine in order to keep their sperm healthy.

Why Vitamins Are Crucial For Men's Fertility Health?

Nearly 30-40% of men in India experience fertility issues while trying to conceive with their partners, one such is the use of fertility vitamins that contain antioxidants that help to protect the male sperm cells from various radicals.

Men with the following fertility concerns are the ones who can benefit from fertility vitamins:

Men having a low sperm count Men having a low sperm motility Men with a poor sperm morphology

Are Sperm Quality And Sperm Motility The Same?

Even though sperm quality and sperm motility are two different factors, they are somehow intricately related. One might have sufficient sperm motility, having the potential to reach where it has to, but it will not help if the DNA is damaged. The sperm quality isn't only about the quantity of sperm during ejaculation, but also the physical look and how well it can swim must be considered. Lifestyle, diet, and hormonal imbalance are factors that can affect sperm quality.

Supplements Needed For Good Sperm Quality

Here are below a few supplements beneficial in improving sperm quality:

Vitamin E: This vitamin is known to be a powerful antioxidant, and helpful in promoting the overall reproductive function of men. It can be found in many male supplements. Vitamin C: It can significantly increase iron absorption in your body and reduce the cellular damage caused to the male body. Zinc: As per medical research, zinc levels can be correlated to healthy sperm levels in a male's body. It is essentially helpful in boosting the production of sperm. Folic Acid: Highly advantageous in defending a male sperm from neural sperm defects, folic acid is good for fertility improvement.

Supplements Needed For Good Sperm Motility

Here are below a few supplements beneficial in improving sperm motility:

CoQ10- It is a biomolecule that can be found in every human cell. Supplementing can be powerful enough to boost the motility, count, and morphology of sperm. L-carnitine- This antioxidant can treat both male and female infertility. Even though it works on all the parameters, it is most effective in increasing the sperm motility rate. Vitamin D- Improving the overall sperm health is the major function of Vitamin D. Apart from that it can be used to accelerate biological functions.

Bottom Line

Although most men can benefit from the minerals and nutrients present in the reproductive system, one should only take fertility supplements if it is needed, so it is always important to seek advice from a fertility expert.