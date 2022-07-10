5 Unusual Side Effects of Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar Everyday

5 Unusual Side Effects of Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar Everyday

Check out the complete list of health complications that drinking ACV on a daily basis can lead to.

Apple cider vinegar, also known as ACV, is a common ingredient found in our kitchen shelves. It is used in salad dressings, soups, sauces, pickles, marinades, and many other recipes. For many years, apple cider vinegar has been also used as a home remedy to manage a range of health conditions. But too much of it can do more harm than good.

ACV is one of those magical drinks which comes with several health benefits. From weight loss to reducing the risk of suffering from cancer, research has shown that consuming ACV can help you fight some chronic health issues, but there's a twist. You can only enjoy these health benefits when you are consuming this drink the right way. Not following the experts' recommendations can lead to some fatal health conditions. Yes, you read that right! In this article, we tell you what side effects ACV has and what is the right way to consume it.

Side Effects of Apple Cider Vinegar

Talking about the side effects of apple cider vinegar, here is a list of health complications that drinking ACV on a daily basis can lead to. Check them out:

Triggers Digestive Problems

Apple cider vinegar is acidic in nature, therefore, people drinking apple cider vinegar regularly may witness stomach discomfort or digestive problems. These digestive problems can include - gas, bloating, etc.

Interference With Blood Sugar Levels

Are you a diabetic? Well, according to the experts, patients diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes should take extra precautions before consuming ACV as it is known to alter blood sugar levels.

Tooth Erosion

Every vinegar consists of acid which can have some bad effects on the tooth. The same is the case for apple cider vinegar. Experts say that drinking apple cider vinegar for a long time can lead to tooth erosion.

You may like to read

Esophageal Burns or Throat Burns

The pH levels of apple cider vinegar are about 2 or 3, which is why ACV has the potential to cause throat irritation if consumed undiluted. It can lead to oesophagal injury, pain and throat discomfort.

Decreases Potassium Levels

Drinking excess amounts of ACV can lower potassium levels, causing hypokalemia. Hypokalemia can then affect bone health by reducing bone mineral density and making them susceptible to breakage.

Health Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

However, there are not only side effects of drinking Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV). From effective weight loss to treating cancer, ACV has many health benefits too. Check the complete list of health benefits of ACV:

Promotes weight loss Helps in managing cholesterol levels Lowering blood sugar levels Helps in managing diabetes Can help kill harmful bacteria Boost skin health

How Much Apple Cider Vinegar Should You Drink?

Since apple cider vinegar has both health benefits and some unusual side effects, consuming it the right way is very important. So, how exactly should you consume ACV? According to the experts, the best way to have apple cider vinegar is to use it in cooking. You can simply add it to your diet as a salad dressing or use it as a meat tenderizer.

Some people also like to dilute it in water and drink it as a beverage. In such cases, experts recommend that the dosages should range from 1 2 teaspoons (5 10 mL) to 1 2 tablespoons (15 30 mL) per day mixed in a large glass of water.