5 Unusual Heart Attack Symptoms That Can Appear In Your Eyes

Winter is here, and thus the season of heart health issues begins. Yes, you didn't read it wrong. The colder months and the chilly winds can pose serious threats to your heart health, making it vulnerable to suffering a sudden collapse. One of the many chronic heart conditions that can see an uptick during the winter season is a heart attack. The heart, which helps pump the blood to all the body parts, and keeps the essential functions going on, can get affected when the temperature goes down. While most heart attack symptoms are associated with chest pain and discomfort, some lesser-known signs can also manifest in your eyes. In this article, we tell you about the 5 unusual signs of a heart attack that can appear in your eyes.

What Happens When You Suffer A Heart Attack?

A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, occurs when blood flow to a part of your heart muscle is severely reduced or cut off completely. This lack of blood flow damages or destroys part of the heart muscle and is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention. There are several contributing factors to the onset of this serious heart health condition, however, a few common ones include lifestyle habits, underlying health conditions, and your daily workout routine.

Heart Attack Symptoms That Can Be Seen In Your Eyes

As discussed above, there are several common signs and symptoms of a heart attack which usually include chest pain, shoulder numbness, breathing issues, palpitation, etc. But, today we are here to highlight the signs of a heart attack that can appear in your eyes. Yes, your eyes can tell you about your heart health, and here are the top 5 eye symptoms of an impending heart attack:

Sudden Vision Loss or Blurring

An ailing heart can find it difficult to pump the blood that is required for the body to function normally. One of the many organs that can get affected due to this reduced blood flow is your eyes. Due to the lack of blood flow to the optic nerves, you may experience loss of vision or blurring. Your optic nerves are also responsible for carrying visual signals to the brain. If you experience sudden vision loss or blurring in one or both eyes, especially alongside chest pain or shortness of breath, seek immediate medical attention.

Pupils That Are Unequal In Size

One of the many warning signs of an impending heart attack that may appear in your eyes is a change in the size of your pupils. Normally, your pupils constrict and dilate in the same way in response to light. However, when you are at risk of suffering a heart attack, one pupil may become larger than the other due to damage to the nerves controlling them.

Yellow Bumps Around The Eyes

If you notice any unusual yellow bumps near your eyes, they are usually tiny, and in medical terms, they are called xanthelasmas, which are fatty deposits that can be associated with high cholesterol and an increased risk of heart disease. With this being said, remember to keep your cholesterol levels under check when trying to keep your heart healthy.

Drooping Eyelids

Another strange symptom of an impending heart attack is a drooping eyelid. This mainly occurs due to Horner's syndrome, a rare neurological condition that can sometimes be triggered by a heart attack. This condition is characterized by a drooping eyelid, constricted pupil, and lack of sweating on one side of the face.

Reddened Eyes

One of the most unusual and rare signs of an impending heart attack symptoms in the eyes is marked by reddened eyes. While not specific to a heart attack, a sudden change in the colour of your eyes (mostly redness) can sometimes be a sign of high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease. If you experience persistent redness along with other heart attack symptoms, don't hesitate to seek medical help.

Effective Tips To Keep Your Heart Healthy

As discussed above, one of the many reasons behind a heart attack can be due to less organized and planned lifestyle habits, here are a few changes that you may consider when trying to keep your heart healthy:

Follow a healthy diet. Exercise regularly. Quit smoking. Avoid too much alcohol. Say goodbye to stress. Avoid oily, processed, and fatty foods. Keep your blood pressure under control. Keep your weight under control. Control your carbs intake. Bid adieu to a sedentary lifestyle.

Disclaimer: Remember, all the tips and hacks given above to keep your heart healthy and happy are just a few suggestions. To implement them in your daily routine, make sure to consult a doctor.