You may not like wearing those spectacles and prefer contact lens instead. All goes good till your eyes are lucky enough to not catch an infection due to contact lens usage. You can also avoid contracting infection if you are wise enough to follow certain tips that help you keep eye infection due to contact lens at bay. Find some of them here.

Wash your hands: Before you touch your contact lens, it is important that you wash your hands using water and soap in order to ensure that no germs or bacteria are passed on to the lens from your fingers. Rinse your hands thoroughly after washing and then either air-dry them or take help of a lint-free towel to dry your hands.

Follow instructions while using the lens: Always try and follow the instructions of your ophthalmologist while using a contact lens. Do not sleep with your contact lens on and try to avoid using expired lens solution for cleaning your lens and try and replace your lens at regular intervals.

Store them appropriately: Storing your contact lens is important to avoid any sort of infection related to the lens. Make sure you use the sterile solution that comes with the contact lens to store them. Also, never use tap water to rinse them or store them in a saline water. Wetting them with your saliva is the last thing you should do as it transfers lots of bacteria to the lenses and that can easily affect your eyes.

Give up smoking: Quitting smoking is good for your overall health but in case you are an avid user of contact lens, it is important for you to definitely give up smoking. This is because, studies have shown that compared to non-smokers, smokers are more prone to catching an eye infection due to contact lens.

Stay away from decorative lenses: Those coloured lenses available in the market may fascinate you but it is always wise to stay away from these lenses, as much as possible. as the tinted lenses can cause irreparable damage to your eyes and vision.