5 Things That Put You At High Risk Of COVID Reinfection: Dormant Epstein-Barr Virus , Viral Load And More

Risks Of COVID-19 Re-infection

No one is one hundred per cent safe from the COVID-19 virus. Experts say that even fully vaccinated people can get infected. Read on to find out why.

Patients who have been infected with the COVID-19 virus are not immune to further COVID infections. Breakthrough cases are possible even in previously ill people who are fully vaccinated and, in fact, if you've had COVID-19 already but are not vaccinated, you may be at an even higher risk of getting sick again. Experts say that they are noticing an increase in COVID re-infections now more than ever. Even fully vaccinated people are getting infected with the virus. No one is one hundred per cent safe. But a certain group of people are more prone to get re-infected than others. Experts have also cited the reason why these people might be at higher risks of COVID and long COVID.

CAUSES OF COVID RE-INFECTION

The reasons behind re-infection as stated by experts are:

Vaccine immunity is not permanent, it can diminish with time.

People are not as careful as they were during the first wave of the pandemic

New variants are more contagious than the previous ones.

WHAT PUTS YOU AT RISK

Experts say that the COVID-19 infection has long term repercussions. There are people who have been infected more than once. This could be due to a very low immune system. These people are at high risk of getting infected again. Research shows that with each COVID infection, these people's risks of long COVID, hospitalization and death increased.

There are some conditions that may increase your risk of reinfection. Here is what you need to look out for:

Link Between High Viral Load And Reinfection

Regardless of how severe the infection was for some patients, if they experienced a very high viral load during the course of the infection, they are more likely to contract COVID again. They are also at risk of developing long COVID. The only treatment to reduce long COVID symptoms is to treat them with antiviral medications, which would squash the viral loads in their body.

COVID's Link To Dormant Epstein-Barr Virus

One of the most common human viruses is Epstein-Barr Virus or EBV. A lot of people may have been infected by this virus in their childhood. However, the knowledge of this existing infection is not very common. This virus causes mononucleosis and the symptoms of this disease are very similar to long COVID. Research shows that patients who are experiencing long COVID symptoms might have levels of reactivated EBV circulating.

You may like to read

Autoimmune Antibodies May Ups The Risk Of Reinfection

The study found that patients who have auto antibodies circulation are also at very high risk of COVID-19 and long COVID infection. Six per cent of long COVID patients with auto antibodies had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition before COVID.

Neurological Symptoms During Infection

According to research, long COVID patients who experience fatigue, shortness of breath were seen to also undergo symptoms of neurological disorders like loss of smell, loss of taste and bad headaches. These people are also at risk of getting infected again or experiencing severe long COVID symptoms.

The Unvaccinated

The evidence behind the effectiveness of vaccine is not one hundred per cent. Some studies say that vaccination can reduce the chance of infection by only 10 per cent and some studies say that the risk could be more. But the conclusion drawn is that vaccines can only reduce the risk of long COVID but not COVID infection.