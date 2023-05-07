5 Symptoms of STDs That Can Appear On Your Face

Symptoms of STD That Can Appear On Your Face

Look out for these signs and symptoms on your face when you are suffering from Sexually transmitted diseases.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) are a set of diseases that spread via unprotected sexual intercourse activities. The disease not only affects your sexual life but also damages some of the important organs of your body. According to the National Health Organisation (NHS), timely medical intervention is important in case of managing STDs. "It is very crucial to get these treated at an early stage so that the quality of life is not affected and the disease is at an irreversible stage," says Dr Randhir Kapoor, Genitourinary Specialist.

While most of you may think that symptoms of STDs only show up on the private part or the genitals, the truth is different. There are several symptoms of common STDs (such as Herpes, Chlamydia, etc), which are found in other parts of the body. Scroll down to know the common STD symptoms which are seen on the face of the patient.

Symptoms of STDs Seen On Face

Look out for these telltale signs and symptoms on your face when you are suffering from Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs):

TRENDING NOW

Sores On The Mouth

When suffering from STDs, one can notice large and painful sores in the mouth. It is one of the biggest indicators of this condition. In some rare cases, these mouth sores are present in the tongue making it difficult for the person to eat food or even speak properly. Mouth sores are a warning sign of Herpes disease.

Pink Eyes

One of the most common signs of sexually transmitted disease Chlamydia is pink eyes. It is a bacterial infection that mostly spreads through oral intercourse. Pink eye is an infection that starts when someone touches the eyes right after contacting the genitals or the secretions of the genitals. As per experts, if left untreated, this symptom can also lead to permanent blindness.

Skin Rashes

Another common sign and symptom of STDs that usually appears on the face. The sudden appearance of red rashes on the face without any explanation can indicate the onset of an STD. This is a classic sign of Syphilis. The rashes start on the face and spread all over the body.

You may like to read

Hair Loss

If you start losing your facial hair without any reason, understand that it could be a sign of STD. In the case of Syphilis, hair loss which starts suddenly and aggressively is seen during the onset of the disease.

Other Symptoms of STDs

Apart from all the symptoms that one may notice on their face when dealing with STDs, here are some other common signs of STDs that can show up on other body parts of the patient.

Painful urination Unexplained abdominal pain Abnormal vaginal discharge Unusual discharge from the penis Painful sexual intercourse Bleeding in between periods and Acute pain in the testicles

Make sure you visit a doctor immediately after noticing any of the symptoms that are listed above. It is important to understand the importance of timely medical intervention in managing diseases and conditions.

RECOMMENDED STORIES