Epsom salt comes with a plethora health benefits. Unlike traditional salts, it is a mineral compound of magnesium and sulfate. Magnesium helps in maintaining normal blood pressure levels, keeping yourheart rhythm steady, and making your bones strong. Sulfate, on the other hand, helps in various biological functions like flushing toxins, cleansing the liver, and assisting in the formation of the proteins in your joints and brain tissues. The daily recommended dose for magnesium should be between 300 and 420 mg per day. However, according to a study published in the journal Open Heart, people should take at least 300 mg magnesium additionally to reduce the risk of developing several chronic diseases.

Being a natural exfoliant and an anti-inflammatory product, Epsom salt can also treat dry skin, muscle ache, and other health related issues. Notably, unlike other salts, Epsom salt doesn’t leave your skin dry. In fact, it makes your skin soft and supple. To use it right, you can add 1 or 2 cups of Epsom salt in warm water and soak your entire body in it for 20 minutes. This detox bath will certainly give you a luxurious spa experience.

There are various other benefits of Epsom salt that you must be aware of. Therefore, here we help you know about a few of them. them.

Helps in reducing pain and inflammation

Relieving pain and inflammation, Epsom salt acts as a beneficial treatment for sore muscles, arthritis pain, and headache. Soaking your body in warm water containing Epsome salt acts as a therapy for arthritis. Actually, magnesium present in this salt helps in reducing the inflammation as low magnesium is associated with higher C-reactive protein which is a marker of inflammation in the body.

Regulates your blood sugar levels

According to the World Journal of Diabetes, type 2 diabetes is linked to both extracellular and intracellular magnesium deficiencies. And, Epsom salt is jam-packed with magnesium. Therefore, its regular intake may help regulate blood sugar levels and improve daily energy levels.

Reduces stress

It’s is a well-known fact that having a warm water bath helps your body relax. However, if you want to amplify the result, add a cup or two of Epsom salt to your bathwater. The magnesium present in it will relax both your body muscles and your mind keeping you stress free. A study conducted at the University of North Carolina suggests that deficiency of magnesium enhances stress reactions. This important mineral helps produce energy in your cells. Therefore, increasing its levels can help you feel revived without you feeling restless.

Eliminates toxins from the body:

Taking a warm water bath with Epsom salt in it sparks a process in your skin called reverse osmosis. Minerals like magnesium and sulfate in the salt help your body flush out dangerous toxins. However, it is recommended to consume water before, during and after the bath to protect yourself from dehydration and increase detoxification. Also, as Epsom salt discourages water retention and promotes elimination, it can be sometimes used as holistic weight loss approach.

Adds volume to your hair:

Adding Epsom salts to hair products helps decrease excess oil in your hair. If you want to create a volumizing conditioner at home, combine equal parts of this salt and conditioner. And, to use it right, apply the conditioner right after washing your hair. Leave it there for 1o to 20 minutes before rinsing.