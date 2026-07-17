5 simple home remedies to keep mosquitoes away this monsoon and reduce the risk of dengue, malaria and chikungunya

Protect your family this rainy season with easy kitchen-based mosquito-repelling tips that help lower the risk of mosquito-borne diseases naturally and safely.

5 simple home remedies to keep mosquitoes away this monsoon (Image AI Generated)

Monsoon brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it also creates the perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes Mosquitoes tend to multiply rapidly in still water and moist corners and with humidity levels rising, diseases like Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya become a matter of risk. Maintaining clean areas around your home is the easiest way to eliminate mosquito breeding, but there are a few simple home remedies available that can help decrease mosquitoes inside.

Remember that home remedies can only be used as an adjunct to scientifically tested methods of controlling mosquitoes and should not be used in place of them. The World Health Organization (WHO) says the best ways to protect oneself from diseases spread by insects are to eliminate breeding grounds, have them provide an insecticide-treated net, window screens and approved repellents.

1. Burn dried neem leaves or use neem oil

Neem has been used a long time in handmade houses as an insecticide. Pungent odor of neem leaves and oil may prevent the mosquitoes to be repelled naturally. A few drops of neem oil and coconut oil can be applied to exposed skin or they can add neem oil to their diffuser. Some also use up the dried neem leaves burnt outside for the night to help repel mosquitoes.

A study published in Journal of the American Mosquito Control Association has revealed that neem oil-based products have mosquito-repellent activity; however, it is uncertain if protection will last as long as commercial products. During this research, it was concluded that neem oil was evaluated with field trials in mosquito repellents and confirmed as a mosquito repellent.

2. Keep lemon slices with cloves

Cut a lemon in half, place a few cloves in each piece in the home remedy. Keep them by the entrance doors, windows and balconies. Lemon and clove give off a scent that has been shown to decrease mosquito activity in small enclosed areas. Cloves help to repel insects because of a natural ingredient called eugenol.

3. Grow mosquito-repelling plants

Though, some house plants have a natural fragrance that repels mosquitoes. Here are some of the more popular plants that are recommended:

You may like to read

Tulsi (holy basil)

Lemongrass

Mint

Lavender

Rosemary

4. Use camphor in well-ventilated rooms

Another popular household remedy that will keep mosquitoes at bay is camphor. People can light a small camphor tablet or put it in a bowl of water for 20-30 min in a closed room before air exchange. The strong smell may help keep mosquitoes away temporarily. But, camphor should by all means be kept away from children and pets and excessive inhalation should be avoided.

The Mayo Clinicrecommends mosquito protection with evidence-based strategies such as the use of approved products and physical barriers particularly in geographic areas where diseases spread through the bites of mosquitoes.

5. Diffuse citronella or eucalyptus essential oil

Citronella and lemon eucalyptus oils are some of the most studied mosquito repellents. Use a few drops in a diffuser or dilute them respectively for use. When applied properly, CDC has identified oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) as one of the effective plant-based mosquito repellents. But don't put essential oils straight on to your skin, they need to be properly mixed.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.