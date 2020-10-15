The festive season is around the corner and we are all ready to switch to celebration mode after months of lockdown and work from home pressures it's important to know the dos and don'ts to keep you and your loved ones safe during the coronavirus pandemic. In the past few weeks India has recorded fewer cases of COVID-19 but the risk is still high of getting infected when going to public places or meeting friends. Here's a list of 5 things you can do to prevent yourself from the deadly virus and ensure the safety of everyone around you. Avoid