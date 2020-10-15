The festive season is around the corner and we are all ready to switch to celebration mode after months of lockdown and work from home pressures, it’s important to know the dos and don’ts to keep you and your loved ones safe during the coronavirus pandemic. In the past few weeks, India has recorded fewer cases of COVID-19, but the risk is still high of getting infected when going to public places or meeting friends. Here’s a list of 5 things you can do to prevent yourself from the deadly virus and ensure the safety of everyone around you. Also Read - Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine, third to be registered soon

Avoid crowded places

The best way to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus infection is to avoid crowds. This is the time when you go out and meet your friends and family members. But during this festive season, try to stay indoors instead of going to markets and food bazaar. Avoid places where you see people in clusters to prevent the spread of the disease.

Maintain social distancing

Social distancing means keeping a safe distance between yourself and other people who are not from your household. Avoid social gatherings as much as you can and encourage social distancing in your home and workplace. According to reports, COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets and it, therefore, becomes more important to keep a safe distance from people having flu symptoms or otherwise.

Wearing a mask is mandatory

Wearing a mask is no longer a choice but compulsion and a necessary precaution to keep the virus at bay. Wear a proper mask whenever you go outside or meet anyone. It will help you prevent coming in contact with the virus that flows through the air and reduce the risk of getting infected. This festive season, make a new addition to your wardrobe, and, that is, wearing a mask.

Skipping family rituals is no crime

Rituals are a part of Indian culture, especially when it comes to festivals. But this festive season, try to avoid as many of these rituals as you can. Also, try communicating with your family members to not have big social gatherings and get together at home. Also, food plays an important role during festive seasons. But try avoiding anything too oily or unhealthy as it can weaken your immunity and the power to fight the virus.

Avoid giving and receiving gifts

A new study claims that the coronavirus can stay and remain active on surfaces for 28 days. It’s a good idea to not give or receive any gifts during this festive season as there are chances the packaging or products may come in contact with the deadly virus. Encourage a ‘no gift’ festive season this time and it will be a win-win situation for everyone around you.

Follow these simple yet effective ways in this festive season to enjoy yourself while avoiding any risk of getting COVID-19. Talk to your family members and friends and tell them the importance of social distancing and proper diet, and how these small steps can help save everyone around you.

If you have any other idea or suggestion, mention it in the comment box. Have a cheerful festive season!