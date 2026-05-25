5 red flags of papillary thyroid cancer you shouldn’t ignore

Persistent neck swelling, hoarseness, swallowing difficulty, enlarged lymph nodes and unexplained throat discomfort may signal papillary thyroid cancer. Experts advise that this medical condition deserves timely medical evaluation immediately.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 25, 2026 7:12 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Raman Narang

Papillary thyroid cancer. (Image: AI Generated)

Papillary thyroid carcinoma is one of the most common forms of thyroid cancer and tends to grow slowly in many instances. According to the Cleveland Clinic this type of cancer begins in the follicular cells of your thyroid that produce a protein called thyroglobulin.

Who is at risk of PTC?

Dr. Raman Narang, Medical and Hemato Oncologist at M|O|C Cancer Care and Research Centre stated that anyone can be affected by PTC but it most commonly occurs in adults particularly middle-aged women compared with men. Additionally he mentioned that although PTC is rare in children it's still the most common pediatric thyroid cancer.

Five red flags of papillary thyroid cancer

The oncologist stresses that early diagnosis is still crucial since survival rates are much higher when detected early. Dr. Narang notes that one of the difficulties many often face is that signs are sometimes vague and can be overlooked. Here are five red flags of papillary thyroid cancer outlined by the oncologists:

A painful mass on the neck: A painless neck mass or enlargement especially in the region of the thyroid is one of the most important early warning signs. Most people tend to ignore such a sign because it does not hurt but any swelling in the neck area needs to be checked by a doctor. Enlarged neck lymph nodes: Papillary thyroid carcinoma may metastasize to lymph nodes close to the tumour at an early stage. Persistent swelling of lymph nodes in the neck for several weeks without any infection should not be taken lightly. Hoarseness or change in voice: When there is compression of nerves that control the vocal cords the patient may have problems with constant hoarseness or change in voice. While hoarseness can be a result of an infection prolonged hoarseness needs to be checked. Difficulty swallowing or feeling of pressure: With the increasing size of the thyroid nodule the patient can experience difficulty swallowing, feeling of choking or feeling of pressure on the neck. Family history or previous irradiation: The increased risk of thyroid cancer development may occur due to a family history of the disease or previous irradiation of the neck area during childhood. In this case even small thyroid nodules require special consideration.

Healthcare professionals warn that if you have been diagnosed with PTC then you'd need to consult a doctor to regularly monitor your treatment progress. According to the Cleveland Clinic, "You'll also need long-term monitoring every six to 12 months to look for cancer recurrence when it comes back for at least five years.

"If you had your thyroid removed and/or had radioactive iodine therapy as part of treatment, you'll need to take thyroid hormone medication for the rest of your life. Your healthcare provider will want to monitor your thyroid hormone levels throughout your life to make sure your medication dosage is working for you."

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Disclaimer: This content is informational only and not medical advice as symptoms may vary widely. Consult a qualified healthcare professional promptly for diagnosis, testing, treatment or persistent concerns.