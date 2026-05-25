5 red flags of papillary thyroid cancer you shouldn’t ignore

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 25, 2026 7:12 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Raman Narang
Papillary thyroid carcinoma is one of the most common forms of thyroid cancer and tends to grow slowly in many instances. According to the Cleveland Clinic this type of cancer begins in the follicular cells of your thyroid that produce a protein called thyroglobulin.
Dr. Raman Narang, Medical and Hemato Oncologist at M|O|C Cancer Care and Research Centre stated that anyone can be affected by PTC but it most commonly occurs in adults particularly middle-aged women compared with men. Additionally he mentioned that although PTC is rare in children it's still the most common pediatric thyroid cancer.
The oncologist stresses that early diagnosis is still crucial since survival rates are much higher when detected early. Dr. Narang notes that one of the difficulties many often face is that signs are sometimes vague and can be overlooked. Here are five red flags of papillary thyroid cancer outlined by the oncologists:
Healthcare professionals warn that if you have been diagnosed with PTC then you'd need to consult a doctor to regularly monitor your treatment progress. According to the Cleveland Clinic, "You'll also need long-term monitoring every six to 12 months to look for cancer recurrence when it comes back for at least five years.
"If you had your thyroid removed and/or had radioactive iodine therapy as part of treatment, you'll need to take thyroid hormone medication for the rest of your life. Your healthcare provider will want to monitor your thyroid hormone levels throughout your life to make sure your medication dosage is working for you."
Disclaimer: This content is informational only and not medical advice as symptoms may vary widely. Consult a qualified healthcare professional promptly for diagnosis, testing, treatment or persistent concerns.